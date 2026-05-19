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U-21 women's coach White praises India's hockey talent pool

U-21 women's coach White praises India's hockey talent pool

Published on: May 19, 2026 11:46 am IST
PTI |
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Bhopal, Indian junior women's hockey team head coach Tim White has praised the growing talent pool in the country's age-group national pathway during his scouting visit to the ongoing India-Australia U-18 exposure series here.

U-21 women's coach White praises India's hockey talent pool

White, who took charge of the U-21 national setup in Bengaluru six weeks ago, emphasised the importance of building a strong connection between the youth tiers and the senior national team.

Speaking on his observations from the stands and his collaboration with the U-18 coaching staff, White said, "I was incredibly curious to come to Bhopal and evaluate the U-18 group because this is our direct talent pipeline. I've had some excellent interactions and connections with Rani , who is doing a stellar job with this young unit."

Rani is the U-18 women's team coach.

"This is a youthful squad with several 15 and 16-year-olds who have immense room for physical and tactical maturation. The progression and adaptability they showed between the first and second matches against Australia are highly encouraging. For both nations, this series is entirely about elite development."

With the Junior Women's Asia Cup scheduled to be held in China in September, White outlined his target.

"The short-term target is to build a highly competitive unit by September that can stand toe-to-toe with Asia's best, like China. However, the overarching purpose of any junior structure is not merely to chase junior medals, it is to cultivate the right habits, tactical maturity, and playing style that make these players senior-ready.

"We are focused on developing athletes who can step into the senior national team and immediately perform at a world-class level," he said.

Commenting on the structural differences between European and Indian player development models, White added, "In European powerhouses like Belgium and the Netherlands, player development is anchored around a thriving club system and localised national pathways where kids continue to stay at home while training.

"In contrast, India relies on a widespread hostel and academy system because of the country's vast geography. Both systems have unique advantages. My familiarity with the domestic landscape through the Hockey India League has helped me adapt rapidly to the incredible passion that drives Indian hockey," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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