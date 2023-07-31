‘I'd be the greatest of all time’: Kurt Angle makes bold claim about his WWE career

Kurt Angle has been one of the finest and most talented wrestlers ever in the history of WWE. Angle, a1996 Olympic gold medallist and a world champion, is a six-time US national champion in freestyle wrestling. Starting his career as a footballer and wrestler, Angle’s WWE career got off to a flying start. The WWE Hall of Famer left the ring in 2006. While recalling his association with WWE, Angle revealed that he would have been the “greatest of all time” had he not left the wrestling promotion 17 years back.

Kurt Angle believes he would have been the greatest of all time had he not left WWE in 2006. (WWE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“But when I go back, the one thing I would love to change is I wish I didn't get injured so much because that's what caused my painkiller problem and then my painkiller problem caused me to leave the WWE because I felt like if I wasn't gonna leave, I was gonna end up doing something pretty bad, which was overdose on painkillers. So, I thought it was right for me to leave, but if I wouldn't have left the WWE and I would have wrestled there 20 straight years, I really believe to this day I'd be the greatest of all time,” the 54-year-old revealed on The Kurt Angle Show podcast.

ALSO READ: ‘I didn’t have the money to pay…’: John Cena shares emotional story before joining WWE

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four years after clinching a prestigious Olympic gold medal, Angle decided to venture into WWE. A couple of weeks after making his WWE debut, he succeeded in claiming the European Championship. Angle also won the Intercontinental Championship. He was crowned the King of the Ring in 2000.

Angle earned his first WWE Championship after defeating The Rock at the No Mercy. In 2006, Angle decided to part ways with WWE. Angle made a comeback to WWE on multiple occasions. He also featured on TNA for a brief period of time. The 12-time world professional heavyweight champion managed to win all top-level titles in WWE and TNA.

Overall, Kurt Angle claimed four WWE Championships. In 2017, Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. That year, Angle had led Team RAW to a famous victory in the Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match at the Survivor Series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At WrestleMania 34, Angle teamed up with Ronda Rousey to face the partnership of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Angle’s illustrious WWE career as a wrestler came to an end at the very next edition of the WrestleMania. In what was dubbed as his farewell match, Angle had to concede a defeat at the hands of Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail