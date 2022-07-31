In Photos | India's medal haul in Commonwealth Games 2022 so far

CWG 2022 has so far brought quite a few laurels for India -- all in weightlifting. Olympics 2020 star Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold, while Bindyarani Devi grabbed a silver and Gururaja Poojary had bronze in his kitty. The Games, being held in Birmingham, will continue till August 8.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold for Weightlifting in Men's 67kg event at the Commonwealth Games, Birmingham(Screengrab)

