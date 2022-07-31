In Photos | India's medal haul in Commonwealth Games 2022 so far

CWG 2022 has so far brought quite a few laurels for India -- all in weightlifting. Olympics 2020 star Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold, while Bindyarani Devi grabbed a silver and Gururaja Poojary had bronze in his kitty. The Games, being held in Birmingham, will continue till August 8.
