In Photos | India's medal haul in Commonwealth Games 2022 so far

Sports
Published on Jul 31, 2022 05:56 PM IST
CWG 2022 has so far brought quite a few laurels for India -- all in weightlifting. Olympics 2020 star Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold, while Bindyarani Devi grabbed a silver and Gururaja Poojary had bronze in his kitty. The Games, being held in Birmingham, will continue till August 8.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold for Weightlifting in Men's 67kg event at the Commonwealth Games, Birmingham(Screengrab)
ByHT News Desk
Saikhom Mirabai Chanu with her gold medal for Weightlifting in Women's 49kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham. (PTI)
Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins silver for Weightlifting in Men's 55kg event, Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham. (REUTERS)
Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam won Silver medal for Weightlifting in Women's 55kg event, Common Wealth Games 2022, Birmingham. (PTI)
Gururaja Poojary wins bronze medal for Weightlifting in Men's 61kg event, Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham. (AP)
