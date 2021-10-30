Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Indian GM Iniyan wins chess tournament in Serbia
others

Indian GM Iniyan wins chess tournament in Serbia

He had recently won an event in Spain and his performance here enabled him gain one Elo point. His current FIDE rating is 2556.
Indian GM Iniyan wins chess tournament in Serbia(TWITTER)
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 10:47 PM IST
PTI | , Arandelovac (serbia)

Indian Grandmaster P Iniyan on Saturday emerged winner in the 5th Rujna Zora chess tournament held here with seven points from nine rounds.

He had recently won an event in Spain and his performance here enabled him gain one Elo point. His current FIDE rating is 2556.

The Indian GM finished with five wins and four draws and remained undefeated. He finished half a point ahead of the second placed International Master Makarian Rudik of Russia.

Another Indian player V S Raahul logged six points to finish third while compatriot S Nitin, an IM, took the fourth place with 5.5 points.

Iniyan posted wins over Serbian GM Savic Miodrag, IM Panic Nenad of Serbia, Trinidad IM Alan Safar Ramoutar and Indian FM Mahitosh Dey.

The draws came against Serbian GM Emir Dizdarevic, Rudik and Indian IM S Nitin.

After a slow start of 2.5/4, Iniyan picked up pace, winning the next four games. Subsequently, two of Iniyan’s opponents, GM Miodrag and IM Alan Safar Ramoutar, failed to show up for their games which were forfeited.

RELATED STORIES

Rudik trailed Iniyan by half a point before the final game which was against the Indian.

The final game between the two ended in a draw which enabled the Indian secure the triumph.

The tournament was a 10-player, all-play-all one with classical time control and featured three GMs. PTI SS PDS PDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
p iniyan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai win men's double title at WTT Contender Tunis

MYAS to give out trophies of National Sports Award 2020 on Nov 1

WFI wants Arjuna Award for Olympic star Ravi Dahiya instead of Khel Ratna

Nikhat Zareen moves towards Paris, one step at a time
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP