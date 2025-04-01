Jurickson Profar PED suspension: When will Atlanta Braves star return? Contract details

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar tested positive for a banned substance and has been suspended for 80 games, MLB announced on Monday. The 32-year-old tested positive for chorionic gonadotropin, a performance-enhancing drug. Jurickson Profar is facing an 80-game PED suspension(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The star player's suspension comes after the Braves were swept in a four-game series by the San Diego Padres while scoring a combined seven runs. With Ronald Acuna Jr not expected come off the injury list for another month, Atlanta is likely to use Jered Kelenic and Bryan de La Cruz. They could also turn to Alex Verdugo, who was signed to a $1.5 million deal on March 20.

In a statement, the Braves said: “We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience.”

When will Jurickson Profar return?

Profar faces an 80-game suspension, standard for a first-time PED offense in MLB. The regular season started on March 27, 2025. A full MLB season comprises 162 games, typically spanning late March to late September. This means the outfielder will miss roughly half the season.

Jurickson Profar's contract details

Profar signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Atlanta Braves in January this year.

Salary Breakdown:

2025: $12 million.

2026: $15 million.

2027: $15 million.

What is Human chorionic gonadotropin?

Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is a hormone produced mainly during pregnancy by the placenta to sustain the fetus by signaling progesterone production. It’s also used medically to boost fertility, triggering ovulation in women and testosterone in men. Beyond reproduction, it’s linked to rare tumors and misused in sports for performance enhancement, leading to bans, like Jurickson Profar’s recent MLB suspension.