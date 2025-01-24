Karnataka dominates Punjab with Smaran's double ton in Ranji trophy

Bengaluru, Punjab skipper Shubman Gill endured a tough day as Karnataka posted a mammoth 475, built around Ravichandran Smaran's maiden first-class double ton that put the hosts firmly in the driver's seat in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy match here Friday. HT Image

After a poor show with the bat on the opening day, it was another difficult day for Gill on the field as his bowlers failed to apply pressure on the opposition.

Resuming on 199 for 4, overnight batter Smaran dominated proceedings with a superb 277-ball 203, almost single-handedly taking Punjab to the huge total.

Smaran's knock was the highlight of the day, with the next best score being Abhinav Manohar's 34. Smaran anchored the innings as other batters chipped in with useful contributions before Karnataka were bowled out in 122.1 overs.

In their second innings, Punjab were 24 for 2 in 13 overs, and were trailing by 396 runs, with Gill holding the fort at 7 not out from 36 balls, and Jassinder Singh at the crease on zero.

Haryana's Anuj Thakral shines with 6/31 against Bengal

=========================================

At Kalyani, Anuj Thakral's brilliant spell of 6/31 helped Haryana dismiss Bengal for 124. The hosts, playing their must-win game, thus conceded a crucial 33-run first innings lead.

Haryana, who were dismissed for 157 in their first innings, reached 158 for 2 at stumps on Day 2, taking a 191-run overall lead.

Himanshu Rana and Nishant Sindhu were at the crease at the close of play.

Ton-up Abhishek and Aryan put UP in control

=================================

In Patna, Uttar Pradesh took control with a commanding 417 for 2 on Day 2, having gained a 169-run first-innings lead over Bihar.

Abhishek Goswami was the star, falling just short of a double ton with a blistering 198 off 206 balls, including 29 fours and three sixes.

At stumps, Aryan Juyal remained unbeaten on 103, with Karan Sharma giving him company.

Bihar had been bowled out for 248 in their first innings.

MP lead by 133 against Kerala

======================

In Thiruvananthapuram, Madhya Pradesh took a 133-run overall lead against Kerala, reaching 140 for 2 in 41 overs, after dismissing Kerala for 167 in 56.2 overs.

Skipper Shubham Sharma and Rajat Patidar anchored the innings, with the MP bowlers, Aryan Pandey and Avesh Khan , doing the damage earlier.

Brief Scores:

At Bengaluru: Punjab: 55 & 24-2 in 13 overs Karnataka: 475 all out in 122.1 overs

At Kalyani: Haryana: 157 & 158-2 in 44 overs Bengal: 124 all out in 40.2 overs

At Patna:

Bihar: 248

Uttar Pradesh: 417-2 in 91 overs

At Thiruvananthapuram:

Madhya Pradesh: 160 & 140-2 in 41 overs

Kerala: 167 all out in 56.2 overs .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.