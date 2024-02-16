LOCALIZE IT: The Daytona 500 is here. Find a local connection to NASCAR’s Super Bowl

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS: HT Image

Unlike almost every other major sport, which end with their highest profile event, the NASCAR season starts with the biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500.

It’s often referred to as “The Great American Race” and is the most prestigious race of the NASCAR season. It is held at Daytona International Speedway and is scheduled for 200 laps around a 2.5-mile oval in Daytona Beach, Florida. Winning it can get your picture on a Wheaties box. It comes at the end of a series of races and qualifying events that take place over several days and are designed to rev up excitement for the season.

NASCAR just celebrated its 75th season, but Sunday's race will be the 66th running of the 500.

The lead-up to the main event starts Wednesday night with qualifying for the front-row starting spots, followed by 150-mile Duel races on Thursday night to determine positions three through 40 on the starting grid. Friday and Saturday will be practice days with the green flag scheduled to fly at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Team Penske drivers Joey Logano in 2022 and Ryan Blaney last year have claimed the last two season championships and will be among the favorites this year.

___

AP COVERAGE

Joey Logano, Michael McDowell lead Ford sweep of Daytona 500 front row. Hendrick is locked out

NASCAR starts season with fresh new champion and off-track revenue sharing dispute

Advisory: AP 2024 auto racing coverage

AP Auto Racing Hub

___

HOW TO WATCH

FOX will televise the race live on free television (no cable contract required), and its FS1 subsidiary (cable required) will televise many of the events leading up the the main event. There are also several paid services that will show the race to subscribers.

___

WATCH PARTIES

Many tracks that host NASCAR races, and some smaller tracks, will host watch parties, highlighting the prestige of the race. It will also be shown at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, and many eateries in the country. Area go karting places may have also have themed events tied to the race. Contact tracks and businesses near you.

___

TOP DRIVERS HOPING TO MAKE THE FIELD

ALABAMA

Bubba Wallace, hometown is Mobile

— — —

ARIZONA

Alex Bowman, hometown is Tucson

Michael McDowell, hometown is Glendale

— — —

CALIFORNIA

Jimmie Johnson, hometown is El Cajon

Kyle Larson, hometown is Elk Grove

Tyler Reddick, hometown is Corning

Zane Smith, hometown is Huntington Beach

— — —

CONNECTICUT

Joey Logano, hometown is Middletown

Ryan Preece, hometown is Berlin

— — —

FLORIDA

Ross Chastain, hometown is Alva

— — —

GEORGIA

Chase Elliott, hometown is Dawsonville

— — —

INDIANA

Chase Briscoe, hometown is Mitchell

Justin Haley, hometown is Winamac

— — —

MICHIGAN

Carson Hocevar, hometown is Portage

Erik Jones, hometown is Byron

Brad Keselowski, hometown is Rochester

— — —

MISSISSIPPI

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., hometown is Olive Branch

— — —

NEVADA

Kyle Busch, hometown is Las Vegas

Noah Gragson, hometown is Las Vegas

— — —

NEW JERSEY

Martin Truex Jr., hometown is Mayetta

— — —

NORTH CAROLINA

Harrison Burton, hometown is Huntersville

William Byron, hometown is Charlotte

Austin Cindric, hometown is Mooresville

Austin Dillon, hometown is Welcome

Ty Gibbs, hometown is Charlotte

Todd Gilliland, hometown is Statesville

Daniel Hemric, hometown is Kannapolis

Corey Lajoie, hometown is Concord

John Hunter Nemechek, hometown is Mooresville

— — —

OHIO

Ryan Blaney, hometown is Hartford

— — —

OKLAHOMA

Christopher Bell, hometown is Norman

— — —

TENNESSEE

Josh Berry, hometown is Hendersonville

— — —

TEXAS

Chris Buescher, hometown is Prosper

— — —

VIRGINIA

Denny Hamlin, hometown is Chesterfield

— — —

— — —

MEXICO

Daniel Saurez, hometown is Monterrey

NEW ZEALAND

Shane van Gisberger, hometown is Auckland

___

ADDITIONAL CONTEXT

The Daytona 500 was first carried live on television in 1979 and became the opening race of the season in 1982.

Seven-time series champion Richard Petty’s seven wins are the most among all drivers in the Daytona 500. There are two other seven-time series champions, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Sr. Johnson won the race in 2006 and 2013, while Earnhardt Sr. won it in 1998. He died in the race three years later while racing against, among others, his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., for the last-lap lead. That day has since been referred to as “Black Sunday.” The death of the driver known as “The Intimidator” for his fearless driving style overshadowed a victory by Michael Waltrip, the first victory of his career coming in his 463rd race.

Among active drivers, Denny Hamlin and Johnson are the only winners of multiple Daytona 500s. Hamlin has won three times, in 2016, 2019 and 2020. Since Hamlin's back-to-back wins, the last three winners have been surprises: Michael McDowell (2021), Austin Cindric (2022) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2023).

___

AP COVERAGE

___

Localize It is an occasional feature produced by The Associated Press for its customers’ use. Questions can be directed to Katie Oyan at koyan@ap.org.