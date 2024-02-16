LOCALIZE IT: The Daytona 500 is here. Find a local connection to NASCAR’s Super Bowl
LOCALIZE IT: The Daytona 500 is here. Find a local connection to NASCAR’s Super Bowl
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:
Unlike almost every other major sport, which end with their highest profile event, the NASCAR season starts with the biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500.
It’s often referred to as “The Great American Race” and is the most prestigious race of the NASCAR season. It is held at Daytona International Speedway and is scheduled for 200 laps around a 2.5-mile oval in Daytona Beach, Florida. Winning it can get your picture on a Wheaties box. It comes at the end of a series of races and qualifying events that take place over several days and are designed to rev up excitement for the season.
NASCAR just celebrated its 75th season, but Sunday's race will be the 66th running of the 500.
The lead-up to the main event starts Wednesday night with qualifying for the front-row starting spots, followed by 150-mile Duel races on Thursday night to determine positions three through 40 on the starting grid. Friday and Saturday will be practice days with the green flag scheduled to fly at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Team Penske drivers Joey Logano in 2022 and Ryan Blaney last year have claimed the last two season championships and will be among the favorites this year.
___
AP COVERAGE
Joey Logano, Michael McDowell lead Ford sweep of Daytona 500 front row. Hendrick is locked out
NASCAR starts season with fresh new champion and off-track revenue sharing dispute
Advisory: AP 2024 auto racing coverage
___
HOW TO WATCH
FOX will televise the race live on free television (no cable contract required), and its FS1 subsidiary (cable required) will televise many of the events leading up the the main event. There are also several paid services that will show the race to subscribers.
___
WATCH PARTIES
Many tracks that host NASCAR races, and some smaller tracks, will host watch parties, highlighting the prestige of the race. It will also be shown at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, North Carolina, and many eateries in the country. Area go karting places may have also have themed events tied to the race. Contact tracks and businesses near you.
___
TOP DRIVERS HOPING TO MAKE THE FIELD
ALABAMA
Bubba Wallace, hometown is Mobile
— — —
ARIZONA
Alex Bowman, hometown is Tucson
Michael McDowell, hometown is Glendale
— — —
CALIFORNIA
Jimmie Johnson, hometown is El Cajon
Kyle Larson, hometown is Elk Grove
Tyler Reddick, hometown is Corning
Zane Smith, hometown is Huntington Beach
— — —
CONNECTICUT
Joey Logano, hometown is Middletown
Ryan Preece, hometown is Berlin
— — —
FLORIDA
Ross Chastain, hometown is Alva
— — —
GEORGIA
Chase Elliott, hometown is Dawsonville
— — —
INDIANA
Chase Briscoe, hometown is Mitchell
Justin Haley, hometown is Winamac
— — —
MICHIGAN
Carson Hocevar, hometown is Portage
Erik Jones, hometown is Byron
Brad Keselowski, hometown is Rochester
— — —
MISSISSIPPI
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., hometown is Olive Branch
— — —
NEVADA
Kyle Busch, hometown is Las Vegas
Noah Gragson, hometown is Las Vegas
— — —
NEW JERSEY
Martin Truex Jr., hometown is Mayetta
— — —
NORTH CAROLINA
Harrison Burton, hometown is Huntersville
William Byron, hometown is Charlotte
Austin Cindric, hometown is Mooresville
Austin Dillon, hometown is Welcome
Ty Gibbs, hometown is Charlotte
Todd Gilliland, hometown is Statesville
Daniel Hemric, hometown is Kannapolis
Corey Lajoie, hometown is Concord
John Hunter Nemechek, hometown is Mooresville
— — —
OHIO
Ryan Blaney, hometown is Hartford
— — —
OKLAHOMA
Christopher Bell, hometown is Norman
— — —
TENNESSEE
Josh Berry, hometown is Hendersonville
— — —
TEXAS
Chris Buescher, hometown is Prosper
— — —
VIRGINIA
Denny Hamlin, hometown is Chesterfield
— — —
— — —
MEXICO
Daniel Saurez, hometown is Monterrey
NEW ZEALAND
Shane van Gisberger, hometown is Auckland
___
ADDITIONAL CONTEXT
The Daytona 500 was first carried live on television in 1979 and became the opening race of the season in 1982.
Seven-time series champion Richard Petty’s seven wins are the most among all drivers in the Daytona 500. There are two other seven-time series champions, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Sr. Johnson won the race in 2006 and 2013, while Earnhardt Sr. won it in 1998. He died in the race three years later while racing against, among others, his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., for the last-lap lead. That day has since been referred to as “Black Sunday.” The death of the driver known as “The Intimidator” for his fearless driving style overshadowed a victory by Michael Waltrip, the first victory of his career coming in his 463rd race.
Among active drivers, Denny Hamlin and Johnson are the only winners of multiple Daytona 500s. Hamlin has won three times, in 2016, 2019 and 2020. Since Hamlin's back-to-back wins, the last three winners have been surprises: Michael McDowell (2021), Austin Cindric (2022) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2023).
___
AP COVERAGE
AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing
___
Localize It is an occasional feature produced by The Associated Press for its customers’ use. Questions can be directed to Katie Oyan at koyan@ap.org.