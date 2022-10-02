Manchester City vs Manchester United, EPL: All you need to know - MUN vs MCI head-to-head, team news and key stats

English Premier League (EPL) heavyweights Manchester United and Manchester City will battle for supremacy in the 188th Manchester derby on Sunday. Premier League holders Man City are set to host bitter-rivals Manchester United on matchday 9 of the English top flight at the Etihad Stadium. Regarded as one of the season’s most anticipated fixtures in English football, the upcoming Manchester derby will complete the reunion of managers Erik Ten Hag and Pep Guardiola.

For the unversed, Ten Hag and Guardiola were once colleagues at Bayern Munich. Former Ajax manager Ten Hag was looking after the second team of the Bavarian giants when Guardiola coached Bayern Munich from 2013 to 2015. Besides newly appointed Red Devils manager Ten Hag, at least six Man United players can play their first derby match against rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

ALSO READ: At least 129 people killed after stampede at football stadium in Indonesia

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Key stats

The hosts are hoping to secure a hat-trick of wins over the Red Devils for the first time since 2014. Man City enjoyed a winning run of four games against Man United between April 2013 and November 2014. Only Chelsea (18) and Liverpool (18) have registered more wins over Man United than Manchester City (17) in the Premier League.

After losing four in a row, Man United have won their last four matches in the English top flight. Man United have recorded the most number of wins over Man City. The Red Devils have won the Manchester derby 21 times in the English top flight. The visitors are placed 6th on the points table while holders Man City are second with 17 points from 7 matches. Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez guided Man City to a 4-1 over Man United when both team last met in March.

Man City vs Man United: Team news

Man United manager Ten Hag has confirmed that strikers Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have returned to training ahead of the Manchester derby. Man United will miss the services of star defender Harry Maguire. Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams are also not available. The hosts are without England defender John Stones, who sustained a hamstring injury ahead of the Manchester derby. Man City's Kalvin Phillips was earlier sidelined picking up a shoulder surgery.

Predicted lineups for Man City vs Man United:

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish.

Manchester United: David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Emi Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; McTominay, Christian Eriksen; Antony Martial, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Marcus Rashford.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON