Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Marchand and Geekie help the Bruins beat the Blackhawks 4-2 for their 3rd consecutive win

AP |
Dec 05, 2024 08:44 AM IST

Marchand and Geekie help the Bruins beat the Blackhawks 4-2 for their 3rd consecutive win

CHICAGO — Brad Marchand and Morgan Geekie each scored two goals, and the Boston Bruins beat the struggling Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Wednesday night.

HT Image
HT Image

Boston posted its third consecutive win — all in the past four days. It rallied for a 3-2 overtime victory against Detroit on Tuesday night.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots against Chicago.

Alex Vlasic and Jason Dickinson scored for the Blackhawks, who dropped their fourth consecutive game. Petr Mrazek made 23 saves.

The game was tied at 1 when Marchand got a cross-ice pass from David Pastrnak and beat Mrazek on a one-timer 2:58 into the second period. The captain then used his backhand to clean up a rebound at 5:03, giving Boston a 3-1 lead with his team-leading 10th goal of the season.

Pastrnak, Jordan Oesterle and Justin Brazeau each had two assists for Boston. Takeaways

Bruins: Joe Sacco improved to 6-2-0 since taking over as interim coach, replacing Jim Montgomery. The Bruins showed impressive energy given their busy schedule of late.

Blackhawks: Vlasic was the team's best player, showing off his improved offensive game. It was the first goal of the season for the 6-foot-6 defenseman and No. 4 for his career. Key moment

Geekie converted a breakaway 5:02 into the third, giving Boston a 4-2 lead and taking some of the steam out of a potential Chicago rally. Key stat

Marchand has scored at least 10 goals in each of the last 15 seasons. He has eight goals and 19 assists in 22 career games against Chicago. Up next

Both teams play again on Saturday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers, and Chicago hosts the Winnipeg Jets.

NHL: /hub/nhl

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest...
See more
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On