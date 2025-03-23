Mavericks hit the road against Nets, await reinforcements

The earth-shattering trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis last month has yet to benefit the Dallas Mavericks. HT Image

After all, Davis suffered a left adductor strain in his Dallas debut, but he is inching closer to returning. While they wait for him, the Mavericks will attempt to earn consecutive wins for the first time in over a month Monday night when they visit the Brooklyn Nets in the opener of a four-game road trip.

The Mavericks are 6-12 since Davis injured himself in their 116-105 win over the Houston Rockets on Feb. 8. They won three of the next four games but are 3-11 since, plagued by a long injury list.

Kyrie Irving is out for the season due to a torn ACL, and the Mavericks also have been playing without Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford .

While Davis is not expected to play Monday, he could return during the road trip that sees the Mavericks visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday followed by games with the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls.

Davis recently was assigned to the G League's Texas Legends along with Lively and Gafford, who also could be closing in on their returns.

Without three pieces to their frontcourt rotation, the Mavericks avoided their fifth straight loss by shooting 52.5 percent in a 123-117 home win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Dallas shot over 50 percent for the third straight game and for the fifth time in six games and were aided by big nights from former Net Spencer Dinwiddie and P.J. Washington.

Dinwiddie scored a season-best 31 points for his sixth straight game in double figures while Washington finished with 27 and is 29-of-51 shooting over his past three games.

"It was huge, definitely a big win," Washington said. "I'm glad we got this one. It puts us in a great going forward. I can't wait to get on the road and battle with those teams, too."

The Mavericks will face the Nets twice over the final 11 games, and Brooklyn's record is the worst of any remaining opponent.

The Nets own the NBA's fifth worst record and play eight of their final 11 at home along with seven games against teams in playoff contention.

Brooklyn won seven of nine from Jan. 29-Feb. 22 but is 3-14 over its past 17 games and returning home from three single-digit losses. Brooklyn's past eight losses are by single digits since its 127-113 loss at San Antonio March 4.

The Nets have blown five double-digit leads since March 4 but also nearly erased a 20-point deficit in two other losses. A week after nearly wiping out a 21-point gap in a two-point home loss to the Boston Celtics, the Nets trailed by 20 before taking a 108-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

"Not quitting when you're down 20, it's extremely important," Brooklyn coach Jordi Fernandez said. "We could have done things better, but I'm really proud of the way the guys played."

Reserve Trendon Watford scored a season-high 26 points in 30 minutes on Saturday while Cameron Johnson scored 10 of his 20 points in Brooklyn's 33-point fourth quarter and has scored at least 20 in three of his past four games.

D'Angelo Russell sat out Saturday's game with a sore right ankle after scoring 22 in Thursday's 105-99 overtime loss at Indiana, the first of two in a row against the Pacers. Ziaire Williams also sat out with a tight hamstring after scoring 22 Thursday and both could be out again.

