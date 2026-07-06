Mexico will look to keep their FIFA World Cup dream alive as they face a Harry Kane-led England side in Sunday's Round of 16 showdown.

One major factor drawing plenty of attention ahead of Mexico vs England is the venue: Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. (AFP)

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El Tri head into the knockout clash on the back of their first World Cup knockout-stage victory in four decades, having last achieved the feat in 1986 when they hosted the tournament.

England, meanwhile, booked their place in the last 16 after producing a dramatic comeback victory over DR Congo.

What is the altitude of the Estadio Azteca stadium?

The contest is expected to be a fiercely contested affair, with one major factor drawing plenty of attention: the venue. The match will be played at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

While the home crowd is naturally expected to provide Mexico with overwhelming support, another factor that could work in El Tri's favor is the geographical conditions at the stadium.

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{{^usCountry}} Mexico City sits approximately 2,240 meters (7,350 feet) above sea level, making it one of the highest major cities in the world. The iconic Estadio Azteca is located at an elevation of about 2,241 meters (7,352 feet). England manager speaks on disadvantage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mexico City sits approximately 2,240 meters (7,350 feet) above sea level, making it one of the highest major cities in the world. The iconic Estadio Azteca is located at an elevation of about 2,241 meters (7,352 feet). England manager speaks on disadvantage {{/usCountry}}

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Thomas Tuchel has openly acknowledged the challenge England will face because of Mexico City's high altitude ahead of the Round of 16 encounter.

The England boss admitted the conditions could significantly favor the hosts and also expressed frustration over a FIFA regulation that prevented his squad from spending additional time acclimatizing before the match.

When asked whether the altitude would put England at a disadvantage, Tuchel replied, "Yes, it’s a huge advantage. The ball will fly differently [at altitude],"

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He went on to explain, “It will fly maybe five yards more. It’s just difficult. We just need the experience."

FIFA rule limits acclimatization

Under FIFA regulations, teams are required to train at "venue-specific sites" located close to the stadium on the day before a match.

That basically means England only traveled from their base in Kansas City to Mexico City on Friday afternoon. The squad had returned to Kansas City earlier in the week after defeating the DR Congo national football team 2-1 in Atlanta during the Round of 32.

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Mexico, on the other hand, have already played three of their four World Cup matches at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

Situated approximately 2,240 meters above sea level, the stadium's altitude is something El Tri are accustomed to, whereas England's players will be experiencing those demanding conditions for the first time in the tournament.

Mexico fans raise pressure

The altitude is only one of the challenges England must contend with. Tuchel's side will also have to cope with an intense atmosphere created by the home support, with Mexico fans expected to pack the stadium and do everything possible to unsettle the visitors.

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According to reports, England even reserved multiple different hotels in an attempt to keep their accommodation secret and avoid attracting large crowds of supporters.

Despite those efforts, Mexico fans tracked down the team's location and gathered outside the hotel, chanting and shouting as the squad arrived in the city.