Milkha Singh showing 'continuous improvement' in COVID fight

Indian sprint icon Milkha Singh is showing "continuous improvement" as he battles COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit of PGIMER hospital, the facility's spokesperson said on Sunday.

The 91-year-old is being closely monitored by a medical team at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

"Legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh ji, who has been admitted in the ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER since June 3 and getting treatment for COVID-19, is showing continuous improvement," hospital spokesperson Prof Ashok Kumar stated.

"On the basis of all the medical parameters today, that is June 6, his condition has been observed better than previous days," he added.

Milkha's family also issued a statement through a spokesperson stating that the iconic athlete is improving and his condition is stable.

His COVID positive wife Nirmal Kaur (82), however, "continues to battle it out bravely," according to the spokesperson.

Kaur is currently admitted at the Fortis hospital in Mohali.

Milkha was also admitted at the same hospital earlier but was discharged on Sunday last at the request of his family.

He, however, continued to be on oxygen support at home and was admitted to PGIMER after his oxygen levels began to dip.

Milkha is suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance remains the fourth-place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

His timing at the Italian capital was a national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998.

He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.