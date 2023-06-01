Monty Williams becomes highest paid coach in NBA history, here's a list of top 5 earners

The Detroit Pistons have hired Monty Williams as their head coach for a six-year contract for $78.5 million, making it the largest coaching contract in NBA history. Along with a lucrative salary, the ex-coach of the Phoenix Suns' contract may go to $100 million over eight years, including incentives.

NBA coaches are getting handsome packages.

Although the National Basketball Association continues to reward coaches based on their contributions to team developments, Williams' hire sets a new standard. Let's take a look at who are the other top-paid coaches in NBA. (ALSO READ: 2023 NBA Final schedule, Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat in a battle for basketball supremacy)

High-earning coaches | List

Gregg Popovich is a stalwart in San Antonio

Gregg Popovich, head coach of the San Antonio Spurs for a long time, is now paid $11.5 million, reported NBC sports. Popovich is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, having won five NBA championships, three Coach of the Year honours, and guided the Spurs to 22 straight playoff appearances from 1998 to 2019.

Steve Kerr, the Golden State Warriors' success story

Steve Kerr, the Golden State Warriors' head coach, is paid $9.5 million each year. Kerr has led the Warriors to four NBA championships since taking over as head coach in 2014. In 2016, he was elected Coach of the Year.

Erik Spoelstra: working his way up in Miami

Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat is paid $8.5 million each year. Spoelstra took up as head coach in 2008. The Heat won championships in 2012 and 2013 under his guidance. Furthermore, despite being the eighth seed, the squad advanced to the 2023 NBA Finals.

Rick Carlisle: an Indiana legend

Rick Carlisle, the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, gets paid $7.25 million each year. He agreed to a four-year, $29 million contract with the Pistons in 2021. Carlisle previously won an NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 and was voted Coach of the Year in 2002.

Detroit Pistons looking for the 'perfect' coach

Williams joins the Pistons at a time when the franchise is looking for methods to enhance their performance after going seven seasons without finishing above.500. Their most recent winning season was in 2015-16. Dwane Casey, the franchise's previous coach, stepped down in April to take on a front-office job after five seasons with the organisation.

