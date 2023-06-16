‘Most genuine’: Siblings pay tribute as legendary Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis’ suddenly son dies at 28

Legendary Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis’ son, Ray Lewis III, has mysteriously died at the age of 28. He celebrated his birthday on June 5. Ray III’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Ray Lewis III celebrated his birthday on June 5 (Instagram)

Rahsaan Lewis, Ray III’s brother, was among those who shared the news in a social media post.

"Really can't believe I'm evening typings this but RIP big brother," Rahsaan wrote. "A true angel. I pray you're at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting."

He added, “I don't and I won't ever have the words man, 'cause this pain right here..." he said. "I love you, I love you, I love you”. Rahsaan went on to say that Ray III’s niece "[is going to] miss you but she will hear about you over and over." "Just watch over us all big bruh. Be our guardian," he wrote. "I promise, I'll make you smile and proud.

(lewgottamakit/Instagram)

Ray III is survived by his five siblings, including brother Rashaan, Rayshad Lewis, Ralin Lewis, and his sisters Diaymon Lewis and Kaitlin Lewis.

"Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart," Diaymon wrote on Instagram. “You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace. Fly high baby.”

(dymelewis/Instagram)

Ray III’s football career began with him as a running back at Lake Mary High School in Florida. He joined the Miami Hurricanes at the University of Miami after his graduation in 2013. Ray III later transferred to Coastal Carolina University, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) program.

Back in 2016, Ray III was indicted by a South Carolina grand jury on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual assault, the Orlando Sentinel reported. He was subsequently dismissed from the team and the university. The charges, however, were eventually dropped.

Ray III later finished off his college career with the Virginia Union Panthers in 2017. In 2021, he played indoor football for the Wyoming Mustangs.

Ray III was also an aspiring rapper. He posted music videos and singles on his social media over the past years.

