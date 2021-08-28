Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MotoGP: Pol Espargaro wins pole with Quartararo third-fastest at Silverstone

MotoGP: Pol Espargaro topped qualifying at Silverstone ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Pol Espargaro claimed his first pole position as a Repsol Honda rider after setting the fastest time in qualifying at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday.

The Spaniard topped qualifying ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

Rookie Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing looked set for pole by a healthy margin of 0.881 seconds but the lap time was cancelled after it emerged that he had completely missed turn eight, pushing him down to fourth place.

Martin will be joined on the second row by Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez and the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Former world champion Valentino Rossi, who is set to retire at the end of the season, will start eighth on his Petronas Yamaha.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

