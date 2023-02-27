'My mom calls me and...': Donovan Mitchell tweets about challenge from mother after Damian Lillard equals his NBA record

Damian Lillard equalled Donovan Mitchell's record of scoring most points in a game in the ongoing NBA season. Both stars are now tied at 71 points after Lillard achieved the career-best score as Portland Trail Blazers defeated Houston Rockets by 131-114 in the NBA game on Sunday night.

On Monday, Mitchell took to twitter to inform his fans about how his mother reacted to Lillard's latest achievement. As shared by him, the 26-year-old's mother has now challenged Mitchell to set a better record after the Trail Blazers star equalled it.

"My mom calls me and says @Dame_Lillard tied your record… you gotta get 72 now," tweeted Mitchell.

The likes of Superstars LeBron James, Zach LaVine, Delon Wright, Lou Williams also tweeted in appreciation of Lillard's incredible effort in the match.

"71 @Dame_Lillard ! Whole lot of buckets," tweeted Delon Wright.

"If I’m Dolla I’m dropping a new record tonight," wrote Lou Williams.

"Wow…. @Dame_Lillard," tweeted Zach LaVine.

With his phenomenal performance, Lillard became only the eighth player to score at least 70 points in NBA history. He has joined the elite club which only includes Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, David Thompson, David Robinson, Kobe Bryant, Donovan Mitchell and Devin Booker. His 71-point performance in the match, was the fifth time in his career when he scored 60+points in a NBA game. Lillard is now at third position among the players who have done so the most number of times. He is only behind Wilt Chamberlain (32 times) and Kobe Bryant (6 times).

Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was all praise for Lillard after his match-winning performance. "It really, really was a masterful performance. It was a piece of art. That was incredible," said Billups.

