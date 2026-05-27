Nationals exec Sean Hudson's alleged sting video remarks about Trevor Williams sparks row

Washington Nationals have found themselves in an uncomfortable position after an undercover sting video released by O'Keefe Media Group allegedly captured shocking admissions by a top Nationals executive. Trevor Williams drew national attention a few years ago after becoming the first MLB player to publicly criticize the Dodgers for honoring a group he described as anti-Catholic. (Trevor Williams/Instagram) Alleged undercover footage released Tuesday by James O'Keefe’s Citizen Journalism Foundation purportedly featured a top Major League Baseball executive making startling claims, including possible civil rights violations against own players and partnerships with defense contractors to surveil fans. Nationals Director of Community Relations Sean Hudson was the official featured in the undercover footage, where he allegedly admitted that the organization had discriminated against Christian pitcher Trevor Williams over his religious beliefs. Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. “One of our pitchers, Trevor Williams. He’s super Christian-Catholic, all these tattoos that mean a lot,” Hudson allegedly told the undercover reporter.

“The Dodgers had a group… who were drag queens who sometimes dressed up as nuns. [Trevor Williams] went on social media like… ‘This is my religion. You all are mocking it,’” the official explained. “Because of that, we don’t use [Trevor Williams] on social [media],” he added. Williams’ criticism of Dodgers’ move led to social media exclusion Williams drew attention a few years ago after becoming the first MLB player to publicly criticize the Los Angeles Dodgers for honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group he described as anti-Catholic. “It had to be said. We cannot stand idly by while Our Lord gets mocked,” the Nationals star said in an interview with EWTN news while explaining his decision to speak up against Dodgers’ move. Hudson allegedly pointed to that controversy as a reason why Williams was largely excluded from the team’s social media content. James O'Keefe wrote on his X that Hudson’s remarks could raise concerns under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars employers from discriminating against workers based on religion. Also read: Slumping Cubs call up slugger Kevin Alcantara, leave 4-time Gold Glover Ian Happ out of lineup “The law states that employers may not ‘limit, segregate, or classify’ employees in ways that would negatively affect their status or opportunities because of their religious beliefs,” he mentioned. Alleged fan surveillance and segregated LGBTQIA+ meeting claims Hudson also claimed that every fan attending a Washington Nationals home game is reviewed by the organization’s surveillance department, which he said looks into attendees’ Google search histories. The official even revealed that certain internal meetings within the organization are restricted exclusively to LGBTQIA+ employees. “If you don’t identify as a member of the LGBTQIA+ population, you shouldn’t be at this specific meeting.”