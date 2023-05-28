Neeraj Chopra strongly reacts to viral video of clash between wrestlers, Delhi Police: 'Hurts me to see this'

The ongoing wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar saw a probable end on Sunday, as the Delhi Police detained Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia. The reason they were detained is due to breaching the security cordon while trying to move towards the New Parliament building for a women's Mahapanchayat. After being detained, the wrestlers were right away pushed into buses and taken to an unknown location and the police officers started to clear the protest site by removing mattresses, coolers, cots and other belongings of the wrestlers. The wrestlers were detained by the police.

It is not yet known if the wrestlers will be allowed to return to the protest as no official confirmation or statement has been made by the police. Although, the wrestlers had already been warned to not go towards the Parliament. The incident saw chaos as police officers put down and pushed Vinesh Phogat and her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat, who were trying to get past the barricades. The pair were also seen giving stiff resistance to the officers as they were lying on the road for a few minutes. The police then dragged and lifted them into buses with other wrestlers and their supporters.

Also Read | War of words over narco test as wrestling protest marks one month

The wrestlers resumed their protest against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on April 23, asking for his arrest. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and has received support from fans, athletes and celebrities. Reigning Olympic high jump champion Neeraj Chopra also gave his support to the wrestlers on Twitter. Retweeting a video of the incident from Sakshi Malik's Twitter account, Neeraj wrote, "Ye dekhkar mujhe bahut dukh ho raha hai | (It hurts me to see this) There has to be a better way to deal with this."

Here is the video:

Neeraj's support will come as a huge boost to the protest, considering his status in the entire country. Since the sexual abuse allegations began against him, Brij Bhushan has repeatedly denied it. Also in a recent social media statement, the BJP MP said that he is ready to undergo a lie-detector test to prove his innocence if Bajrang and Vinesh also agree to undergo it.

But, the protesting wrestlers have also agreed to do it, but want it to be taken in front of the Supreme Court and also broadcasted live. Meanwhile, they also want all seven complainants who have filed FIRs against the BJP MP to also undergo the test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON