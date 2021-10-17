Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Neeraj records KO win in Amir Khan supported fight night in Dubai
Neeraj records KO win in Amir Khan supported fight night in Dubai

Goyat notched up the win in the third round of his bout on Saturday night.
Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat( Neeraj Goyat / Twitter)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 02:39 PM IST
PTI | , Dubai

Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat notched up a Technical Knockout win over Congo's Bebe Rico Tshibangu in the Amir Khan-supported Super Boxing League's Crypto Fight Night here.

Goyat notched up the win in the third round of his bout on Saturday night.

The triumph in the welterweight bout continued Goyat's three-year unbeaten streak in the circuit.

Goyat, after the fight, once again challenged Khan for a showdown.

Khan, when asked about it, did not give a definitive response.

"There have been talks in the media about the same and the fans, for them when this happens will definitely be exciting as this would be the hotly anticipated bout as per them," Khan, a former Olympic medallist, said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
neeraj goyat
