Adriana Ruano becomes Guatemala's first-ever Olympic gold medallist, creates history at women's trap event in Paris

Adriana Ruano Oliva etched her name into history by winning Guatemala’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in the women’s trap final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. With a score of 45, she set a new Olympic record. This win follows Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas's bronze in the men’s trap final on July 30, making it Guatemala’s second Olympic medal. Gold medalist Guatemala's Adriana Ruano Oliva poses on the podium at the end of the shooting trap women's final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games(AFP)

Oliva's win is especially significant as she became the first woman from her nation to medal at the Olympics. She stood on the podium with her gold medal amidst a sea of Guatemalan fans. Italy’s Silvana Maria Stanco earned the silver with a score of 40, while Penny Smith of Australia claimed the bronze.

“I can’t even believe it’s for real. I’m so happy. I’m honored to be here, and it wasn’t easy to get here again. I want to thank Guatemala, and also my father,” she told Olympics.com after winning the gold medal.

According to Panam Sports, Oliva’s father passed away in 2021, a few weeks before the Tokyo Olympics, where she came 26th in her event.

Oliva’s journey to gold is nothing short of inspirational. Initially aspiring to be an Olympic gymnast, her career was cut short by a severe spinal injury in 2011. An MRI revealed six damaged vertebrae, ending her gymnastics ambitions. Following her doctor’s advice, she took up shooting to remain in sports without aggravating her injury.

“When I had my injury, I didn’t have anything. I started to get desperate, and I was frustrated. Then the door opened for me with this sport,” she told AP News.

In 2016, she thought of working at the Rio 2016 Olympics as a volunteer.

“I said to myself, 'If I can't be there as an athlete, maybe I can be there as a volunteer,’ she said. “So I applied. They put me on shooting, and I was able to watch my teammates. I could see the competition, and that was the moment that inspired me to think, 'OK, maybe if not in gymnastics, I can do it in shooting.' "

Her determination paid off, as she won a gold medal in Paris. She overcame personal challenges and inspired a generation of sportspeople in Guatemala.