How did India perform on Day 8 of Paris Olympics 2024? Check full results

Day 8 of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 saw plenty of action but Indian fans were left disappointed as Manu Bhaker finished fourth in the women's 25m pistol final. At one point, Bhaker was in second place, but slipped to fourth and missed out on a hat-trick of Paris 2024 medals. Speaking after her final, Bhaker said, "I got like really nervous about it, but again, I was trying my best to keep calm and to just try to do my best. But that was not enough." India's Manu Bhaker during the 25m Pistol Women's Final event.(PTI)

"It (Olympics) turned out to be very good for me, but well, there's always a next time so I'm already looking forward to the next one (in LA). I'm glad that I got two medals, but right now, I'm not very... well, fourth place is not a very good place," she added.

Meanwhile, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka also faltered in the men's skeet qualification, finishing 24th and failing to qualify. In women's skeet qualification, Maheshwari Chauhan came 8th on Day 2 and Raiza Dhillon was 25th.

There was also archery action on Day 8, as Deepika Kumari began with a 1/8 elimination round win and entered the quarter-finals. But then in the quarters, she lost 4-6 to South Korea's Nam Suhyeon in the women's individual category. Meanwhile, Bhajan Kaur crashed out after a defeat in the 1/8 elimination round.

Ace boxer Nishant Dev's campaign also came to an end, as he lost 1-4 to Mexican boxer Marco Verde. There was also plenty of sailing action as Nethra Kumanan finished 24th after six races in the women's dinghy category. Meanwhile, Vishnu Saravanan came 23rd after six races in men's dinghy.

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 8 results:

Shooting

Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in women's 25m pistol final

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka finishes 24th in men's skeet qualification, fails to reach finals

Maheshwari Chauhan 8th, Raiza Dhillon 25th in after Day 2 of women's skeet qualification

Archery

Deepika Kumari wins 1/8 elimination women's individual archery round, into quarter-finals

Deepika Kumar loses 4-6 to South Korea's Nam Suhyeon in women's individual archery quarterfinal

Bhajan Kaur loses in 1/8 elimination round

Boxing

Nishant Dev loses men's 71kg quarterfinal to Marco Verde 4-1

Sailing

Nethra Kumanan 24th after six races in women's dinghy

Vishnu Saravanan 23rd after six races in men's dinghy