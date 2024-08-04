Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 (August 4) India full schedule: Lakshya faces Axelsen in semis; Hockey team to play quarters

Ace India shuttler Lakshya Sen will be seen in action on Sunday in the high-octane semi-final clash against Denmarl's Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles round at the Paris Olympics. Lakshya has been in sensational form as he registered some sensational wins on his way to the last four. In the quarters, Sen secured a comeback victory over 12th seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei. The 22-year-old is the only hope left for India in badminton as other medal prospects PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Satwik-Chirag have been knocked out. However, the 22-year-old will face a tough challenge against Axelsen, who has beaten him on seven out of eight occasions in the past. India's Lakshya Sen will be seen in action on Sunday in the men's singles semi-final.(AFP)

Meanwhile, the Indian hockey team will look to carry on the momentum when they face Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the men's hockey. Harmanpreet Singh and Co. enjoyed a sensational run in Pool B with wins over teams like New Zealand, Ireland, and Australia. They settled for a 1-1 draw against Argentina while suffering the only defeat versus defending champions Belgium. India finished second in Pool B behind reigning Olympic champions Belgium, while Great Britain ended third in Pool A.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be another star attraction for India, as she will take on Li Qian of China in women's 75kg quarterfinals bout. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medal winner opened her Paris 2024 campaign in style, defeating Norway's Sunniva Hofstad 5:0 in the round of 6.

The Indian athletes will also be seen in action in several other sports, including shooting, sailing and athletics.

Here is India's schedule on Day 9 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday:

Shooting:

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage 1: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish -- 12.30 pm.

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage II: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish -- 4.30 pm.

Women's Skeet Qualification-Day 2: Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan -- 1pm

Golf:

Men's Individual Strokeplay-Round 4: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar -- 12.30pm

Hockey:

Men's quarterfinals match between India and Great Britain -- 1:30pm

Athletics:

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1: Parul Chaudhary -- 1:35pm

Men's Long Jump Qualification: Jeswin Aldrin -- 2:30pm

Boxing:

Women's 75kg Quarterfinals: Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian of China -- 3:02pm

Badminton:

Men's singles semifinals: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) -- 3:30pm

Sailing

Men's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Vishnu Saravanan -- 3:35pm

Women's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Nethra Kumanan -- 6:05pm.