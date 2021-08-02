India vs Belgium Hockey Match Live Streaming, Tokyo Olympics: When and where to watch IND vs BEL semifinal Live?

India vs Belgium Hockey Match Live Streaming, Tokyo Olympics Live Streaming: The stage is set for an enthralling encounter as India men's hockey team will face off against the 2018 World Champions Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday. India picked a solid win over Great Britian to book a semis spot after over four decades and they will be eager to cause an upset and go past the World Champions.

Tokyo Olympics Day 10 - LIVE!

All you need to know about India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semifinal Match, Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Where will India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semifinal Match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semifinal Match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch in Tokyo, Japan.

At what time does India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semifinal Match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 begin?

India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semifinal Match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin at 07:00 AM IST on Tuesday (August 3rd).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semifinal Match, Tokyo Olympics 2020?

India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semifinal Match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semifinal Match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 online and mobile?

The online streaming of India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semifinal Match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on SonyLiv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Semifinal Match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/olympics.