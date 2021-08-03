Tokyo 2020 Highlights: India lose semifinal to Belgium, fail to reach men's hockey final

India vs Belgium highlights Score, Tokyo Olympics: Alexander Hendrickx scored two more goals in the final quarter to extend Belgium's lead by two goals. John-John Dommen scored the fifth goal as India lose 2-5 against Belgium to miss out on the final. India will face off against either Australia or Germany in the Men's Hockey Bronze medal match. Hendrickx had earlier got things back on level terms, scoring a thunderous dragflick to level the scores in the 2nd quarter. In the first couple of minutes, Belgium took a lead as Luick Luypaert struck from an early penalty corner to give Belgium the lead. India bounced back as Harmanpreet Singh equalised with a dragflick on a penalty corner, followed by a fantastic tomahawk hit from Mandeep Singh that gave the coach Graham Reid side.

