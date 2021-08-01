India vs Great Britain Quarterfinals Highlights, Tokyo Olympics: India beat Great Britain 3-1 to reach semifinals

India vs Great Britain Men's Hockey Quarterfinals, Tokyo 2020: India beat Great Britain 3-1 to reach men's hockey semifinals where they will face 2018 World Champions Belgium. India made the most of the defensive errors early on in the match. The first goal came in the first quarter as Simranjeet Singh stole the ball, and passed it to Dilpreet who was standing alone inside the circle. The youngster made no mistake and gave India the lead. The second one came at the start of the 2nd quarter - as Gurjant Singh, twisted, turned and struck it into the nets to double India's lead. Sam Ward brought nervy 15 minutes for India in the match as he scored a goal from a penalty corner to end the third quarter. Hardik Singh produced a moment of brilliance as he scored in the final quarter to extend India's lead. Follow India vs Great Britain Highlights Men's Hockey quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics.