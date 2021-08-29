Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Indian contingent confident of Vinod Kumar retaining bronze in discus F52 as Technical Delegates review results
olympics

Indian contingent confident of Vinod Kumar retaining bronze in discus F52 as Technical Delegates review results

Vinod Kumar registered throws of 17.46m, 18.32m, 17.80m, 19.12m, 19.91m, and 19.81m in his six attempts.
ANI | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 08:52 PM IST
India's Vinod Kumar(PTI)

The Indian contingent is confident that Vinod Kumar will retain his bronze medal even though a protest has been lodged against him after the athlete won the medal in discus throw in the F52 class at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

"It was only four days back that his classification was done and I was there. Three Tokyo Paralympics classifiers had classified Vinod Kumar as F52 and we are confident that the medal will stay after review even though there has been a protest," Team India's Deputy Chef de Mission Arhan Bagati told ANI.

Vinod Kumar registered throws of 17.46m, 18.32m, 17.80m, 19.12m, 19.91m, and 19.81m in his six attempts. Poland's Piotr Kosewicz won a gold medal as he registered the best throw of 20.02m in the second attempt while the silver was won by Croatia's Velimir Sandor (19.98m).

ALSO READ | Tokyo Paralympics: Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in T47 high jump event, creates Asian Record

In an official communication, the Technical Delegates of the Organising Committee informed that the Men's Discus F52 is under Classification Observation Process. Results of the event are currently under review due to classification observation in competition. The Victory Ceremony has been postponed to the evening session of August 30 at 21:57.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in the high jump event. Nishad made a jump of 2.06m and as a result, he sealed the silver medal. Para table tennis player Bhavina also won silver in the women's singles - Class 4 event.

With the silver medal, Bhavina became the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. Deepa had won silver at Rio 2016 in women's shot put.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vinod kumar tokyo paralympics
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vinod's discus throw bronze on hold after protest over disability classification

'India is rejoicing': PM Modi congratulates Vinod for bronze at Paralympics

PM Modi, President Kovind, others congratulate Nishad Kumar for winning silver

Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod wins bronze in Discus Throw F52, sets new Asian record
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP