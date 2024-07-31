 Lakshya's 'in-Sen' backhand masterclass at Paris Games 2024 has internet talking: How could you pull off that shot? | Olympics - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
Lakshya's 'in-Sen' backhand masterclass at Paris Games 2024 has internet talking: How could you pull off that shot?

ByHT Sports Desk | Written by Siddharth Thakur, New Delhi
Jul 31, 2024 05:15 PM IST

Lakshya Sen thrashed Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-18, 21-12 in the badminton men's singles Group L match.

Form is temporary, but class is permanent. Lakshya Sen pulled a rabbit out of the hat during his crucial singles badminton clash with Indonesia's world number 4 Jonatan Christie at the Paris Games 2024 on Wednesday. Making waves on the internet, Lakshya produced an internet-beaking moment during his thrilling encounter. The Indian shuttler manufactured a jaw-dropping behind-the-back shot to claim a rally against the fourth seed.

Lakshya Sen marched into pre-quarters with his win over Jonatan Christie(Reuters-X)
Lakshya Sen marched into pre-quarters with his win over Jonatan Christie(Reuters-X)

Lakshya's 'in-Sen' backhand masterclass became the talk of the town on the internet. "An incredible retrieve on the backhand from Lakshya Sen and a spectacular comeback!," a user on X wrote. "Lakshya Sen giving us a backhand masterclass," another fan added. Progressing to the pre-quarterfinals of the Olympics men's singles badminton tournament, Lakshya bagged a straight-game win over Indonesia's world number 4 - Christie.

ALSO READ: Meet Ilona Maher, USA’s rugby sevens star at Paris Games 2024 who recruited Jason Kelce as superfan

Watch: Lakshya's ‘in-Sen’ backhand masterclass breaks internet

The reigning All-England and Asian champion was outplayed by the 22-year-old 21-18 21-12 in the singles group-stage tie. India's Sen can meet his compatriot HS Prannoy in the pre-quarterfinals of the Summer Games 2024. Senior badminton player Prannoy squared off against Vietnam's Le Duc Phat later in the day. Earlier, PV Sindhu also stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the women's singles event with a comfortable win over Kristin Kuuba of Estonia 21-5 21-10 in her second and last Group M match.

ALSO READ: Catch HT's comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics here

"It was a really tough match today, happy with the way I played. And especially in the first set it was crucial to cover up the lead and find my rhythm quickly. And then it was a matter of a few points in the end which I just stuck in there and played well," World No. 22 Sen said after the match in Paris.

"In the second game I looked much more in control. Yeah, ready for the round of 16. But I think overall I'm used to the conditions now and ready for the next matches," he added. Sen outclassed Tokyo Olympics semifinalist Kevin Cordon in the opening Group L match on Sunday. His match was later"deleted" after the Guatemalan shuttler pulled out due to a left elbow injury.

News / Sports / PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 / Lakshya's 'in-Sen' backhand masterclass at Paris Games 2024 has internet talking: How could you pull off that shot?
© 2024 HindustanTimes
