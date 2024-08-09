Neeraj Chopra's brilliant 89.45m throw that earned him a historic silver medal at Paris Olympics

On Thursday, Neeraj Chopra etched his name in the history books once again, becoming only the second Indian male athlete to secure two Olympic medals. Competing in the men’s javelin throw final, Neeraj delivered an impressive 89.45m throw to claim the silver medal. The event was marked by intense competition, particularly from Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who emerged as the gold medalist. Paris: India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men's javelin throw athletics event at the 2024 Summer Olympics(PTI)

Nadeem shattered the Olympic record with a herculean performance, registering a 92.97m throw and crossing the 90m mark twice to firmly establish his dominance in the final.

Neeraj’s path to the podium was not without challenges. He had a shaky start, committing a foul on his first attempt with a lacklustre throw. The pressure intensified when Nadeem, throwing before Neeraj, set a new Olympic record with his second attempt.

The Indian athlete, known for his composure and ability to deliver under pressure, rose to the occasion in his second throw. Neeraj regained composure and delivered a season-best throw of 89.45m, ensuring he remained in second position throughout the final.

Neeraj's best throw was also his only legitimate throw of the evening, with all five of his remaining attempts being foul. The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist had registered the highest throw during the qualification round of the Paris Games, registering 89.34m.

Nadeem’s record-breaking second throw set the benchmark early in the final, forcing the other competitors into a high-stakes chase of the near-93m mark. The remarkable throw by the Pakistani athlete appeared to unsettle the field, as the pressure to match or exceed his distance seemed to push many throwers, including Neeraj, out of their natural rhythm.

Regardless, a silver marks another historic feat for the star Indian javelin thrower, who ensured India won its first non-bronze medal at the ongoing Games. On Thursday, Neeraj wasn't the only Indian to bring a medal home; the Indian men's hockey team also clinched a bronze medal after it defeated Spain 2-1.

India's current medal tally stands at 5, with a silver and four bronze.