'Now that Vinesh is desh ki beti again, those who stayed quiet during protests…': Bajrang after 'kicked, crushed' post

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, who had claimed the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics three years back, was probably among the busiest on social media on Tuesday as he keenly followed each of Vinesh Phogat's historic run to the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics. And after hailing her as the 'lioness of India', Punia wondered how the ones who stayed quiet during their protest against the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, will congratulate her on Wednesday after she claims a medal at the Paris Games. Bajrang Punia has her say on Vinesh Phogat's historic run the Paris Olympics

Phogat wasn't the favourite heading into the competition, where she was unseeded, given that she was drawn against world no. 1 and defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan in her opener. But Phogat stunned the wrestling world with an astounding 3-2 win, which inflicted a first-ever loss for the Japanese in 83 bouts. The 29-year-old from Harayana then won her quarterfinal bout against Ukraine's Oksana Livach 7-5 before beating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 at Champ-de-Mars Arena Mat B to become the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, thus assuring her of at least a silver.

Following the unbelievable win against Susaki, Punia was among the first on social media to congratulate Phogat before sending a reminder through his post saying, “This girl was kicked and crushed in her own country. This girl was dragged on the streets in her country. This girl is going to conquer the world but she lost to the system in this country.”

Punia remained active on X, formerly known as Twitter, to also congratulate her after the semifinal win on Tuesday. And although he reiterated the same during his interview on 'The Red Mike', Punia, with a cheeky smile, wondered of Phogat will at all receive phone calls from the ones who did not pay a heed to the protest against Brij Bhushan at the Jantar Mantar, which had started earlier last year.

“Now that Vinesh Phogat has become Desh ki Beti (India's daughter) again, those who did not say a word on the Jantar Mantar protest are curious to see how they will gather the courage and congratulate her. I am waiting for when the call will be connected and how the wishes will reach Paris,” he said.

Phogat, along with Punia and former Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik led the long protest against the former WFI chief, accusing him of sexual harassment against seven wrestlers, including a minor. The campaign led to filing of a case against the accused, who eventually stepped down from his position.

Phogat, on Wednesday, will wrestle American Sarah Hildebrandt for the gold medal. Hildebrandt defeated Mongolia's Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 in the second semifinal.