Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Olympics: Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan provisionally banned after failing doping test
olympics

Olympics: Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan provisionally banned after failing doping test

Olympics: Georgia's Benik Abramyan, who also competed at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics, tested positive during an out-of-competition test conducted on July 31 in Tokyo
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 12:16 PM IST
Olympics: Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan provisionally banned after failing doping test(TWITTER/FILE)

Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan has been provisionally suspended and will miss Tuesday's competition at the Tokyo Olympics after failing a doping test for steroids, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old, who also competed at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics, tested positive during an out-of-competition test conducted on July 31 in Tokyo. He can now demand his 'B' sample be tested, the ITA said. (Full Tokyo 2020 Coverage)

"The athlete ... has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter," the ITA, which is in charge of testing for banned substances at the Games, said in a statement.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 11 Blog

This is the second anti-doping rule violation at these Games after Nigerian sprinter and 2008 Olympics long jump silver medallist Blessing Okagbare was also provisionally suspended after a positive test for human growth hormone three days ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics olympics
TRENDING NEWS

Little pup gets helped by elder doggo siblings while getting through doggy door

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP