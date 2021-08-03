Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 11: India lose in men's hockey semifinal to Belgium; Annu Rani fails in javelin
- Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 11: All eyes will be on India as they take on Belgium in the men's hockey semifinals. Moreover, wrestler Sonam Malik will compete in the 62kg category. In athletics, Annu Rani and Tajinderpal Singh open campaigns. Follow live updates from Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 11: India men's hockey team lost to Belgium 2-5 in the semifinals and will now compete for bronze on Thursday. Elsewhere in athletics, javelin thrower Annu Rani failed to make it to the finals in the women's event after she finished 14th in qualifications. Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will begin his Tokyo 2020 campaign in the qualifications rounds. India's wrestling challenge did not star on a great note as Sonam Malik lost in the women's freestyle 62kg category.
Follow all the live action and updates from Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 03, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Basketball update
Back and forth they went, the reigning Olympic champions from the U.S. on one side, the reigning Basketball World Cup champions from Spain on the other.
The difference: The Americans had Kevin Durant.
He’s never gone to the Olympics and not won gold — and clearly, doesn’t plan on that changing. Durant scored 29 points to keep his quest for a third Olympic title alive, and the Americans are headed to the medal round after ousting Spain 95-81 on Tuesday in a quarterfinal matchup at the Tokyo Games.
Jayson Tatum scored 13 and Jrue Holiday added 12 for the U.S., which will play either Australia or Argentina in the semifinals on Thursday. The Americans also gave themselves the chance of extending a streak like none other in Olympic basketball history — in all 18 of their previous Olympic men’s basketball appearances, they’ve gone home with a medal.
-
AUG 03, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Shot put update
Georgian shot putter Benik Abramyan has been provisionally suspended and will miss Tuesday's competition at the Tokyo Olympics after failing a doping test for steroids, the International Testing Agency said on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old, who also competed at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics, tested positive during an out-of-competition test conducted on July 31. He can now demand his 'B' sample be tested, the ITA said
-
AUG 03, 2021 10:49 AM IST
Sailing update
A brilliant performance in a thrilling medal race saw Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze win gold for Brazil in the women's 49er FX sailing event at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.
Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke came in second to secure the silver for Germany, with Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz taking the bronze for the
In second place coming into the medal race, the Brazilians kept their cool as the field battled for position, with the Dutch pairing, who started the race first in the overall standings, slipping down the field.
-
AUG 03, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Latest-Warholm dazzles in 400m hurdles as Biles makes dramatic Olympic return
Karsten Warholm smashed his own world record as he streaked to victory in the Olympic 400m hurdles on Tuesday while Simone Biles prepared for a dramatic return to action after a Games dogged by mental health struggles.
Norway's Warholm lit up the Olympic Stadium in the final event of the morning session, clocking a remarkable 45.94 seconds to destroy his previous world best by nearly 0.8sec.
The 25-year-old dominated the race, with long-time rival Rai Benjamin taking silver and Brazil's Alison dos Santos claiming bronze.
Warholm roared in apparent disbelief as he spotted his winning time, dropping to his knees.
"Man it's so crazy, said the Norwegian, already a two-time world champion. "It's by far the biggest moment of my life. It defines everything, all the hours I put in, everything that my coach has been working for.
"I dream about it like a maniac, I tell you. I sleep all night on it. I spend all my time thinking about this, so just getting this last medal into my collection, it's complete."
-
AUG 03, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Athletics update
Karsten Warholm! The Norwegian continues his record-breaking spree, smashing his own world record to win the 400m hurdles final gold with a time of 45.94s. That was an incredible race, with an even more incredible finish, from Warholm. Rai Benjamin, his arch-rival, ends second.
-
AUG 03, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Wrestling Update: Sonam Malik
India’s Sonam Malik loses to Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in women’s freestyle 62kg 1/8 final match via victory of points after both wrestlers finished with 2 points each. Khurelkhuu was declared the winner for her 2-point move in the last minute.
Sonam is, however, not yet out of the Olympics. Will need to wait to see if she is in contention via repechage later.
-
AUG 03, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Wrestling Update: Sonam Malik
India's Sonam Malik is taking on Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the women's freestyle 62 kg 1/8 final match. The action begins
-
AUG 03, 2021 08:51 AM IST
Hockey score update
India go down 2-5 to Belgium in men's hockey semifinal, will fight for bronze medal now.
-
AUG 03, 2021 08:36 AM IST
Hockey score update
Belgium have taken a 4-2 lead in the men's hockey semifinal against India with only 6 minutes to go for the final hooter.
-
AUG 03, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Wrestler Sonam Malik up next
Sonam Malik will start off India's campaign in the women's freestyle 62 kg 1/8 final match against Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu. The match is set to begin at 8:30 am IST.
-
AUG 03, 2021 07:48 AM IST
Hockey score update
India 2-2 Belgium at halftime in the men's hockey semifinal
-
AUG 03, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Hockey score update
India are leading 2-1 against Belgium in the men's hockey semifinal 7 minutes into the first quarter.
-
AUG 03, 2021 06:45 AM IST
Annu Rani out of contention
India's Annu Rani is out of contention to qualify for the women's javelin throw event. She finishes at no.14 in her qualifications round. The second round is remaining, in which a different set of athletes will compete to breah the 64m qualification mark or be in the top 12 combined list but it is almost impossible for Annu feature in that list as she is already 14th in her own group.
-
AUG 03, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Annu Rani: 3rd attempt
Annu Rani betters her second attempt with a 54.04m throw in her last attempt but unfortunately that doesn't look like it will be enough for her to take her to the finals. She is currently in the 14th position.
-
AUG 03, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Annu Rani: 2nd attempt
A much better throw from Annu Rani but still nowhere near her personal best. She throws 53.19m in her second attempt, no changes in her standings, Annu Rani is still at 12th.
-
AUG 03, 2021 05:57 AM IST
Annu Rani: 1st attempt
Annu Rani's first attempt is 50.35m. Not the best start for the Indian.
-
AUG 03, 2021 05:54 AM IST
Annu Rani
Javelin thrower Annu Rani is in action in Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A.
-
AUG 03, 2021 05:31 AM IST
UP NEXT: Annu Rani
Javelin thrower Annu Rani will start off the day for India as she competes in Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A.
-
AUG 03, 2021 05:10 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics Day 11 Schedule
5:50 AM: Athletics Women's Javelin Throw Qualification Group A - Annu Rani
7:00 AM: Men's Hockey semifinal - India vs Belgium
8:30 AM starts: Wrestling Freestyle Women's 62kg 1/8 Final and QF - Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia)
2:45 PM starts: Wrestling Freestyle Women's 62kg SF - Sonam Malik (Based on Qualification)
3:45 AM: Athletics Men's Shot Put Qualification Group A - Tajinderpal Singh Toor
If Sonam qualifies, then she will compete in the Women’s freestyle 62 Kg semi-final. Match will start at 2:45 pm.
-
AUG 02, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Tokyo Olympics Day 11 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 11. India women's hockey team turned the reel moment of "Chak De!" into reality when they beat Australia 1-0 in the women's quarterfinals to enter their first-ever Olympic semifinals. Today, hockey will be the talk of the town once again but for the men's team; which locks horns with mighty Belgium in the semifinals. Big game, this! In the track-and-field events, javelin throw athletes Annu Rani and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will begin their Tokyo 2020 campaigns in the qualifications rounds. And finally, wrestling, a sport that India has pinned massive hopes on, will see Sonam Malik feature on the mat for the first time this Olympics when she features in the 62kg category. Can the Indian contingent bring more joy to the country on Day 11? Stay tuned to find out!
