Paris 2024: India’s Arjun Babuta finishes fourth in 10m air rifle men’s final

Mumbai: India’s Arjun Babuta put in a superb performance in the 10m Air Rifle final at Paris 2024 but still finished an agonising fourth in the final at Chateauroux. India’s Arjun Babuta in action during the men’s 10m air rifle final in Chateauroux, France on Monday. (REUTERS)

He finished with a total of 208.4 but was in the running all through the competition, often in second or third place. It was only in the final stages of the Elimination round that he faltered and it was enough for Croatia’s Miran Marcic (bronze) and Sweden’s Victor Lindgren (sliver) to steal a march over him.

The eventual winner was China’s Shen Lihao, who was in simply unstoppable form. He finished with a total of 252.2. It was an Olympic record.

Here’s how the final went:

Stage 1

Babuta started off with a 10.7 which vaulted him to the top but he dropped back to fourth immediately after his second shot which was 10.2. A third shot of 10.5 kept him in the mix even as China’s Sheng Lihao took the early lead thanks to shots of 10.6, 10.8 and 10.8. Babuta’s fourth shot was 10.4 and it kept him in fourth position before he finished off the first stage with a 10.6. The total of 52.4 kept him in fourth place at the end of Stage 1. China’s Sheng was in the lead with a score of 53.4.

Stage 2

A 10.7 to start the second stage vaulted Babuta up the order into third place and then a 10.5 on his second shot took him into second rank. This was high quality stuff. A 10.4 on the third shot kept the consistency going while a 10.6 ensured that he kept a small lead over Croatia’s Petar Gora. But he dropped to third with his final shot of Stage 2 — 10.4. Croatia’s Miran Marcic jumped up the order into second place again with a 10.8. Babuta’s total at the end of Stage 2 was 105.0. China’s Sheng was in the lead with 105.8.

Shots 11 and 12

Babuta began well with a shot of 10.6. Marcic faltered with a 10.1 and the Indian once again climbed into second. The Indian kept the good run going with a 10.8 off his second shot to close the gap to Sheng. They were separated by just 0.1 now.

Shots 13 and 14

Sheng responded to the pressure with a 10.8 while Babuta shot a 9.9. A gap once again opened up between the two, who still remained in first and second position respectively. Sheng once again upped the ante with his second shot, a 10.9, and Babuta recovered his poise to shoot a 10.6. Sheng led with 148.2 while Babuta trailed with 146.9.

Shots 15 and 16

Sweden’s Victor Lindgren jumped into second with a 10.8 to start things off in the set. Babuta shot a 10.2 and he dropped to third. Sheng, meanwhile, shot another 10.9. The Indian came back with a 10.7 and climbed back into second. Ranks were changing with every shot. The only constant was Sheng, who led with 169.8. Babuta in second had a total of 167.8.

Shots 17 and 18

Babuta shot a 10.5 but Marcic caught up with him. They were both on 178.3 at this point. Marcic responded with a 10.7 while Babuta hit a 10.1. In a game of small margins, every little deviation was hurting. Shend led with 190.2. Marcic in second with 189.0. Lindgren in third with 188.7. Babuta in fourth with 188.4.

Shots 19 and 20

Babuta needed some big shots now. He started with a 10.5. He remained in fourth but closed the gap on Marcic who shot 10.1. But Marcic shot a 10.7 with his second shot while Babuta only managed a 9.5 to finish fourth in the competition. He was so, so close to a medal. This one will hurt.