Paris Olympics 2024, Day 14 Live Updates: Sehrawat to battle for wrestling bronze, India to feature in golf, athletics

Paris Olympics 2024, Day 14 Live Updates: India's medal tally increased from three to five on Thursday, as Neeraj Chopra bagged silver and the men's hockey team won bronze. Chopra, who was the men's javelin throw defending champion, threw 1.87m more than what he managed in Tokyo, but missed out on gold. Gold went to Arshad Nadeem as the Pakistani athlete managed an Olympic record throw of 92.97m. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team sealed a 2-1 win against Spain in the bronze playoff....Read More

In wrestling, Aman Sehrawat cruised to the semi-finals of men's 57kg, but then lost to Japan's Rei Higuchi, and will now battle for bronze. On the other hand, Anshu Malik lost her women's 57kg round of 16 bout and will fight for bronze through repechage.

On Day 14, we will have Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in action in the women's individual stroke play round 3. After golf kicks-off India's campaign, we will soon have some athletics, where the Indian women's team will participate in relay round 1 of women's 4x400m, and so will the men's team.

The women's relay team will consist of Rupal Chaudhary, MR Poovamma, Jyothika Sri and Subha Venkaresan. Meanwhile, the men's team will have Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Jacob. In wrestling, Aman will fight for bronze in the second-half, in the men's 57kg category.

SCHEDULE FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 14-

Golf

Women’s Individual Strokeplay Round 3: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar — 12.30pm

Athletics

Women's 4x400m relay round 1: Indian women's team of Rupal Chaudhary, M R Poovamma, Jyothika Sri Dandi, and Subha Venkatesan – 2.10pm

Men's 4x400m relay round 1: Indian men's team of Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Jacob – 2.35pm

Wrestling

Men's freestyle 57kg bronze medal match: Aman Sehrawat vs Darian Toi Cruz – After 11pm

KEY POINTERS FOR PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 14-

- Aman Sehrawat will be in action his wrestling bronze medal match

- We will see India's men's and women's 4x400m relay team in action

- Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in action in golf