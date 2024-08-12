Paris Olympics closing ceremony: Manu Bhaker, Sreejesh lead out Indian contingent; Los Angeles handed over Olympic baton

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics ended on Sunday, following a star-studded ceremony at the Stade de France in Paris, as the Games baton was passed over to Los Angeles for mission 2028. The grand event, labelled as a celebration of humanity and the unifying power of sport, was attended by over 9000 athletes, who were entertained by 270 performers and artists Paris: India's flag-bearers shooter Manu Bhaker and men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Srejeesh and others during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics at Stade de France, in Paris, France(PTI)

The ceremony began with French swimming sensation Léon Marchand, who won four golds and bronze at the Paris Games, extinguishing the cauldron and carrying the lantern with the Olympic flame to the stadium. This was followed by the Parade of the Nation as flagbearers from each of the 205 countries made their way to the stadium led by French rugby star Antoine Dupont.

Paris brought down the curtain on an Olympic Games that brought scintillating sport to the heart of the capital, breathing new life into an Olympic brand hurt by the difficulties of Rio de Janeiro's 2016 Games and the soulless spirit of Tokyo's COVID-hit event.

Even Parisians were carried away by the Olympic fervour. "We wanted to dream. We got Marchand," Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet told the crowd, referring to the French swimmer who won four golds. From one day to the next Paris became a party and France found itself. From a country of grumblers, we became a country of frenzied fans."

Manu Bhaker, Sreejesh lead out Indian contingent

Manu Bhaker cherished the “honour of a lifetime” as she represented India at the closing ceremony of the Paris Games. She was slated to be accompanied with Neeraj Chopra, who won India's only silver medal in Paris, in men's javelin, but the athlete, along with the Indian Olympic Association agreed that PR Sreejesh would be a better fit for the role.

Bhaker created history in Paris by becoming the first Indian to win two medals at a single edition of the Games after she won bronze in women's 10m air pistol and finished third, alongside Sarabjot Singh, in 10m air pistol mixed team event. Sreejesh, on the other hand, played a significant role in India retaining the bronze medal in men's hockey. It was also his final appearance in the Indian jersey.

Speaking to JioCinema before the start of the closing ceremony, the two medallists opened up on what it meant to be representing India at the event. “Got this opportunity to carry this flag at the closing ceremony. Fantastic. And Manu, two medals. Great Olympics for her,” Sreejesh said in the video.

“I feel great, and carrying the flag in the closing ceremony would be an honour of a lifetime, and I’ll always cherish this memory,” Bhaker added.

'Paris Olympics was a celebration of athletes and sport at its best'

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said the Paris Games had been "sport at its best".

"These were sensational Olympic Games from start to finish," Bach said. "Or dare I say: Seine-sational Games," the IOC chief quipped in a pun about the river flowing through Paris which was the scene of the opening ceremony.

"Dear French friends, you have fallen in love with the Olympic Games. And we have fallen in love with all of you," Bach added.

Olympics get LA Preview

Fans got a preview of what Los Angeles could serve at the Olympics four years from now as Hollywood star Tom Cruise abseiled from the roof of the Stade de France, descended in front of 71,500 spectators, grabbed the Olympic flag and jumped on a motorbike, to the delight of the audience.

The 'Mission Impossible' star was then shown boarding a plane and skydiving into the Californian city before adorning the iconic Hollywood sign with the Olympic rings. Los Angeles band Red Hot Chili Peppers, singer Billie Eilish and rappers Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre then performed a mini-concert on a beach framed by the azure waters of the Pacific Ocean.

The closing spectacle marked the beginning of the four-year countdown to the LA Games, and American gymnastics icon Simone Biles joined Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass as the Olympic flag was formally handed over.

(with agency inputs)