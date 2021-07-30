Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab hockey players to get 2.25 crore each on winning Olympic gold: State Sports Minister
Punjab hockey players to get 2.25 crore each on winning Olympic gold: State Sports Minister

Sodhi, as per an official statement, said that out of total of 20 players from Punjab, 11 players are giving their best in the Indian hockey team competing in Tokyo Olympics.
PTI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 07:31 PM IST
India's Manpreet Singh looks to pass during a men's field hockey match against New Zealand: File photo(AP)

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi on Friday announced that the hockey players from the state participating in the Tokyo Olympics would get 2.25 crore each if the team wins a gold medal.

Earlier, an amount of 2.25 crore had been announced to be given to the entire team if it won a gold.

Sodhi, as per an official statement, said that out of total of 20 players from Punjab, 11 players are giving their best in the Indian hockey team competing in Tokyo Olympics.

The men's team has raised hopes of a medal by qualifying for the quarterfinals in Tokyo, winning four of their five league matches.

India last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980 when they won the last of their eight gold medals.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
