PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao, Tokyo Olympics Highlights: Sindhu wins bronze medal, beats China's Bing Jiao
PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao Highlights, Tokyo Olympics: Cometh the hour, cometh PV Sindhu. Once again, under immense pressure with almost a billion eyes on her, India's PV Sindhu clinches the bronze medal in the Badminton Women's singles category by beating China's He Bing Jiao 21-13,21-15. She becomes the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. Moreover, Sindhu becomes the fourth player to win women’s singles medal in consecutive games
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 06:31 PM
PM Modi congratulates Sindhu
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 06:19 PM
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 06:12 PM
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 06:09 PM
India's medal tally
Now, India's medal tally at Tokyo Olympics is 2.
One Silver- Won by Mirabai Chanu
One Bronze- Won by PV Sindhu
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 06:01 PM
SINDHU JOINS ELITE LIST
Sindhu becomes fourth player to win women’s singles medal in consecutive games
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 06:00 PM
ONE AND ONLY SINDHU
Sindhu has now become the first Indian woman ever to win two individual Olympics medals.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 05:57 PM
SHE HAS DONE IT! PV SINDHU WINS BRONZE
HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE BY INDIA'S SINDHU! India have their second medal of the Tokyo Olympics.
She looked in command of the game from the start of the first point of the first game! What a game! What a champion.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 05:29 PM
Game 2:
1-1: Both players begin with unforced errors
2-1: Bingjiao's push travels long yet again
4-1: WOW! THAT WAS A STATEMENT IF THERE WAS ONE! That is a monstrous, whipping forehand crosscourt smash. She absolutely hammered that birdie
4-2: A perfect forehand, forward foot push from Bingjiao. Sindhu was wrong-footed
5-2: Once again, she pushes her return wide. Bingjiao, apart from that 5-point streak in game 1, hasn't been herself today
5-3: A lovely block from He and Sindhu doesn't have enough time to make a legal return.
5-4: Sindhu's forehand, overhead smash down-the-line rams into the net
6-4: "MY GOODNESS" says the commentator and she is right. A monstrous body smash from Sindhu and He Bingjiao does well to evade it and get some part of her racquet head on it. She nets it though.
7-5: Sindhu drill a forehand crosscourt smash past Bingjiao's forehand
8-5: Sindhu's cracking crosscourt forehand smash is returned wide by He Bingjiao
8-6: Fantastic rally and that's more like it from the Chinese. Draws Sindhu forward with sumptuous drop and then deposits the shuttle into empty court as Sindhu was on the floor.
8-7: The drift inside the stadium comes into play as Sindhu's forehand push from the net rifles long.
9-7: SERVICE OVER! He goes wide of the sideline on the return.
10-7: Well long! He Bingjiao's forehand, underarm lift flies long of the backline
10-8: An exhausting rally and Sindhu nets her underarm, forehand net shot.
11-8: ONCE AGAIN, SINDHU LEADS 11-8 AT THE MID-GAME INTERVAL with pin-point crosscourt return
11-9: An error in judgment from Sindhu as she lets He's lift fall inside the court thinking it was going to go long.
11-10: Brilliant rally and well played He Bingjiao. A forehand tap at the net at Sindhu's body.
11-11: Sindhu's push is long and the Indian challenges it. The replay shows it way, way out in badminton terms and she only has one remaining now.
12-11 THAT'S LINE-TRIMMER! From the centre of the court, she sends down a thumping, forehand crosscourt smash.
13-11: A forehand, overhead slash from Sindhu means He can only return the shuttle into the net.
14-11: THAT IS AS SMART AS A FOX FROM SINDHU! She catches He Bingjiao wrong-footed with an overhead, crosscourt forehand slice that falls just over the net.
15-11: A tame forehand, underarm net shot is hit into the net by He.
15-12: Out of nowhere, a well-disguised winner on the forehand from He.
15-13: And again, waits for it till the last moment before pushing the shuttler flat and into the corner past Sindhu's backhand.
16-13: From deep court on the forehand side, Sindhu goes across the court and He Bingjiao is unable to return the shuttle.
17-14: Sindhu finds the backline and she is just four points away now!
18-14: Just three away now. A brilliant spinning shot at the net means He Bingjiao can only return it illegally.
18-15: A great service return from He Bingjiao, goes flat and hard on Sindhu's backhand with her forehand and the Indian hits it wide.
19-15: Wide from He and just two points away
21-15: SHE HAS DONE IT. A BEAUTIFUL CROSSCOURT BACKHAND PUSH FINDS THE THE BACKLINE ON THE FAR SIDE
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 05:28 PM
GREAT START
A great start from Sindhu, wins the first game comfortably in the end. Just one game away from the medal.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 05:02 PM
GAME 1- Sindhu wins 21-13, takes 1-0 lead
Scores read: [Sindhu-Bingjiao]
1-0: A lovely drop shot down the line on the forehand wins Sindhu the first point of the match.
2-0: Sindhu makes it 2-0. Here drive lands on the line and He challenges it. The review is unsuccessful and she only has one remaining now.
3-0: A positive start from Sindhu. He misses the backhand down-the-line net shot as it fails to cross over.
4-0: THAT IS A BEAUTY! Using the crosscourt already. A brilliant, forehand overhead drop shot. Completely outfoxes the Chinese shuttler.
4-1: He Bingjiao is underway. Sindhu looks to play another drop but she nets it.
4-2: The first long rally of the match, both players playing it with caution and it ends with He winning the point with an immaculate drop shot from the net.
5-2: SERVICE OVER! A thundering smash down the line on the forehand from HE but it falls wide.
5-3: WOW! An intense, long rally that ends with He placing the shuttler perfectly into the far corner with her backhand lift.
5-4: Another fantastic push from He. This time, lunging forward on the forehand and finding the backline. One for the cameras, that shot.
5-5: SCORES LEVEL! Wow, the forward foot push is working so well already. A loose return from Sindhu and He opens up the backhand side court of Sindhu and then pushes the birdie comfortably into empty court
5-6: FROM 0-4 TO 6-5! He Bingjiao has arrived! Sindhu concedes the point by missing her crosscourt backhand flick.
6-6: Finally, a point for Sindhu as He's forehand jump smash rams into the net
7-6: JUST LONG! A flat push down the line from He shoots just long of the backline
8-6: A two-point advantage again as He's forehand overhead smash ends into the net.
8-7: A brilliant forehand crosscourt drop shot from way back by Bingjiao. There is no pace to work with for Sindhu and as a result, she nets her backhand dribble at the net.
9-7: A great service return, a foot push, an He fails to return it.
9-8: CLOSE! A net dribble from Sindhu clips the top of the net but falls in her own half.
10-8: SUPER SHOT TO FINISH A SUPER RALLY! He shows great defence to deal with the smashes and it finally ends with a forehand down-the-line smash from Sindhu.
11-8: SHE LEADS AT THE MID-GAME INTERVAL. Another searing down the line smash. A Sindhu trademark.
12-8: He's forehand crosscourt push drags wide of the sideline.
13-8: A great spell for the Indian as He Bingjiao's net shot fails to cross over on the forehand side.
14-8: WELL LEFT! Sindhu dictating the pace and has made a staggering comeback in Game 1. He Bingjiao's backhand push drifts wide.
14-9: Sindhu, on the backhand return, hits the net
15-9: THAT.IS. SCINTILLATING. Absolutely no pace to work with and Sindhu nails an absolute belter of a crosscourt smash. Bingjiao, on the dive, couldn't get to it
16-9: A superb shot, placing the birdie behind He on the backhand side. He return drifts wide
16-10: A down-the-line smash followed by a forehand crosscourt smash to finish the point
16-11: A flat push by He at Sindhu's bodyline forces the Indian to find the net on her return.
17-11: GREAT FOLLOW-UP! A forehand smash down the line forces Bingjiao to dig deep for the return but Sindhu has the court to herself as she thumps the shuttle into the far corner on a second smash off the forehand.
18-11: Once again, He's backhand lift from behind her body allows Sindhu to tap the birdie into open space.
18-12: BOOM! A cracking down-the-line forehand smash from He Bingjiao
19-12: WIDE AND A MASSIVE ROAR FROM SINDHU!
20-12: A quick-follow up again. A big down-the-line smash followed by a forehand drop shot.
20-13: WHAT WAS THAT?! A wild, crosscourt backhand flick at the net flies wide.
21-13: WIDE FROM HE BINGJIAO ON THE FOREHAND CROSSCOURT PUSH AND SINDHU TAKES GAME 1
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 05:01 PM
The warmups are done, LET'S PLAY!
The warmups are done. The final touches are done. Let's get going with Game 1!
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 04:59 PM
Toss: He Bingjiao wins
The Chinese shuttler wins the toss and choses the end, will serve first
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 04:58 PM
The players are out on the court
He Bingjiao makes her way out first followed by PV Sindhu
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 04:54 PM
He Binjiao's Asian Games record
Women's Team 2018-SILVER
Women's Singles 2018- LAST 16
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 04:50 PM
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 04:50 PM
What is at stake for Sindhu?
Sindhu has a chance to win her second Olympic medal after clinching silver at Rio 2016.
Let's not forget that this is only her second Olympics.
What a player Sindhu has become
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 04:49 PM
Sindhu's World Championships Record
2019- GOLD
2018- SILVER
2017- SILVER
2014- THIRD
2013-THIRD
2015- Quarterfinals
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 04:41 PM
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 04:40 PM
Just 20 minutes to go
Yesterday, we were treated to a masterclass by Tai Tzu-Ying. Today, it can be Sindhu but she needs to overcome He Bingjiao, who took Chen Yufei, the finalist, to the distance in their semifinal
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 04:36 PM
He Bingjiao's World Championships Record
2019- Quarterfinals
2018- BRONZE
2017-Last 16
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 04:34 PM
Sindhu's World Championships Record
2019- GOLD
2018- SILVER
2017- SILVER
2014- THIRD
2013-THIRD
2015- Quarterfinals
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 04:16 PM
Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - ARE YOU READY?
Are you ready for what will be a true spectacle? He Bingjiao has been in supreme form and knocked out local favourite Nozomi Okuhara. Can PV Sindhu go past her to win the Bronze medal?
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 03:59 PM
Sindhu's road to Bronze medal match
Sindhu had lost the women's singles semifinals against Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying 18-21, 12-21. It was a close contest at the start as Sindhu had taken a lead before the top-seed shuttler found a way back into the match and ended Sindhu's charge with speed and precision.
The Indian shuttler had stormed into the semis after a thrilling win over Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. Sindhu had defeated Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20 to set up a date with Tai Tzu-Ying in the semis. She had earlier beaten Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in straight games in the Round of 16 match. Sindhu remained unbeaten in the Group Stage, defeating world No. 34 Hong Kong's NY Cheung 21-9 21-16 to top Group J.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 03:47 PM
PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao last meeting:
The two last met in the World Tour Finals in December 2019 Group A match which Sindhu had won 21-19, 21-19.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 03:32 PM
PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao: Head to Head
As per BWF fansite website, PV Sindhu has won 6 matches against He Bingjiao while the Chinese shuttler has won 9.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 01:23 PM
PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao, Tokyo 2020 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Tokyo 2020 Olympics Badminton Women's Singles Bronze medal match between India's PV Sindhu and China's He Bingjiao. All eyes will be on Sindhu who will be eyeing her 2nd Olympics medal.