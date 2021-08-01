PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao, Tokyo Olympics Highlights: Sindhu wins bronze medal, beats China's Bing Jiao

PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao Highlights, Tokyo Olympics: Cometh the hour, cometh PV Sindhu. Once again, under immense pressure with almost a billion eyes on her, India's PV Sindhu clinches the bronze medal in the Badminton Women's singles category by beating China's He Bing Jiao 21-13,21-15. She becomes the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. Moreover, Sindhu becomes the fourth player to win women’s singles medal in consecutive games