Tokyo 2020 Live Updates Day 9: Boxer Satish knocked out in quarterfinals to World No.1; Sindhu has bronze medal match

Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 9: India's day began on a disappointing note as boxer was knocked out in the quarterfinals. Up against world No.1 Bakhodir Jalolov, he lost 0-5 in the men's 91kg category. Later today, PV Sindhu, the sixth seed, will be in action against eighth seed He Bingjiao of China in the bronze medal match. Elsewhere, the men's hockey team would look to move closer to the final when they meet Great Britain in the quarterfinals. Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will also be in action in the final round against a strong field.





Follow all the live score and updates of Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics.