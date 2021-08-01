India vs Great Britain Quarterfinals Highlights, Tokyo Olympics: India beat Great Britain 3-1 to reach semifinals
India vs Great Britain Men's Hockey Quarterfinals, Tokyo 2020: India beat Great Britain 3-1 to reach men's hockey semifinals where they will face 2018 World Champions Belgium. India made the most of the defensive errors early on in the match. The first goal came in the first quarter as Simranjeet Singh stole the ball, and passed it to Dilpreet who was standing alone inside the circle. The youngster made no mistake and gave India the lead. The second one came at the start of the 2nd quarter - as Gurjant Singh, twisted, turned and struck it into the nets to double India's lead. Sam Ward brought nervy 15 minutes for India in the match as he scored a goal from a penalty corner to end the third quarter. Hardik Singh produced a moment of brilliance as he scored in the final quarter to extend India's lead. Follow India vs Great Britain Highlights Men's Hockey quarterfinals at Tokyo Olympics.
Follow all the updates here:
-
AUG 01, 2021 07:04 PM IST
India will face Belgium
India will face World Champions Belgium in the Men's Hockey semifinals.
-
AUG 01, 2021 07:00 PM IST
END OF MATCH: India 3-1 Great Britain
India beat Great Britain 3-1 to reach men's hockey semifinals.
Look at those moments, players are all teary eyed celebrating this special moment.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Q4: India 3-1 Great Britain
India keep referral and Great Britain do not get a penalty corner.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Q4: India 3-1 Great Britain
GOALLL! Hadik Singh scores, first shot deflected by goalkeeper, hits it again, to bottom right corner.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Q4: India 2-1 Great Britain
SAVE! Sreejesh makes an important save in the penalty corner. He is keeping India afloat at this point.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Q4: India 2-1 Great Britain
PC to Britain! And Manpreet Singh has been given a straight yellow card for clashing into Chris Griffiths.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Q4: India 2-1 Great Britain
Great Britain are now keeping the pressure on Indian defence. Another penalty corner here can change the face of the game.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Q4: India 2-1 Great Britain
PC to Britain! Sreejesh was penalised for apparently intentionally hitting ball behind goal post. But well defended by India.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Q4: India 2-1 Great Britain
The final 15 minutes begins... can Britain pull things back?
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Q3: India 2-1 Great Britain
At end of the third quarter, India continue to lead 2-1 against Great Britain in Men's Hockey quarterfinal.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Q3: India 2-1 Great Britain
PC to GREAT BRITAIN! Sumit makes the save, the decision goes India's way. But Britain have asked for a referral. Britain keep referral, PC given.
PC TO GREAT BRITAIN! Sumit saves again, this time again it's a Penalty corner.
PC TO GREAT BRITAIN! GOAL! Sam Ward has hammered it in from the penalty corner.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Q3: India 2-0 Great Britain
SAVE! Sreejesh makes an important save but could not prevent a penalty corner. Finally a chance for Britain to get something away. Sreejesh Saves the PC!
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Q3: India 2-0 Great Britain
India continue to defend well in the third quarter, not letting Britain get away with any chances.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Q3: India 2-0 Great Britain
A long pass to Gurjant inside the circle and he picks it up, hits a reverse stick towards the goal from an acute angle, did not get enough on it.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Q3: India 2-0 Great Britain
Superb defence from Manpreet! A casual display from Indian player left Ansell open to enter the cirlce, but Manpreet Singh makes a stunning save to get the ball. Ansell trips him up and gets a Green card.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Q3: India 2-0 Great Britain
CHANCE! Mandeep intercepts and runs it towards the circle, passes it to Simranjeet, who could not trouble Britain's defence.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Q3: India 2-0 Great Britain
The third quarter begins... what does Great Britain have in store now?
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:14 PM IST
ICYMI: PV SINDHU WON A BRONZE MEDAL!
India's PV Sindhu clinches the bronze medal in the Badminton Women's singles category by beating China's He Bingjiao 21-13,21-15. LEGEND!
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:07 PM IST
HT: India 2-0 Great Britain
Dilpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh have given India a solid 2-0 lead at halftime. Can Britain bounce back?
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Q2: India 2-0 Great Britain
The possession is 56 percent at this moment for Great Britain but they are unable to do much with it. Need to make more circle penetrations
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Q2: India 2-0 Great Britain
India are in defensive mode at this point as Great Britain are looking to build, and be more accurate to trouble that defence.
-
AUG 01, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Q2: India 2-0 Great Britain
Great Britain are passing the ball around in India's half but circle penetrations are hard to come by for them.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Q2: India 2-0 Great Britain
India continuing to build pressure on Great Britain. Fantastic stuff this is from India. Great Britain have been guilty of making defensive mistakes.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Q2: India 2-0 Great Britain
GOALLLL! Gurjant Singh scores! Hardik intercepts the ball from a wayward pass from Britain, passes it to Gurjant who picks up smartly inside the circle, twists, turns and hits it in the goal.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Q2: India 1-0 Great Britain
The 2nd quarter begins and this is where Britain will look to equalise. These will be crucial 15 minutes.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Q1: India 1-0 Great Britain
At end of first quarter, India lead 1-0 with Dilpreet Singh scoring the goal.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:46 PM IST
Q1: India 1-0 Great Britain
SAVE! PR Sreejesh takes his foot out lightning quick to make an important save and then he pushed his right foot out. Superb stuff.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Q1: India 1-0 Great Britain
Gurjant Singh seeks a referral for a dangerous ball inside the circle. The referee is checking with the video umpire, who decided that there is no need to change the decision and India lose a referral.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:40 PM IST
Q1: India 1-0 Great Britain
GOALLL! Dilpreet Singh scores a goal for India. Simranjeet stole possession, passes through England defenders through to Dilpreet who scored from front of goal.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Q1: India 0-0 Great Britain
Simranjeet dribbled past Great Britain but he hit it straight to Sanford, as he was unable to find a player in blue jersey.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Q1: India 0-0 Great Britain
Early PC for England! Ward delivers and Rohitdas runs it down, well defended. It has led to another potential PC for England. Referee is taking a look. Nope, the decision for PC has been turned down, India's referral held.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:33 PM IST
Q1: India 0-0 Great Britain
Good start from India, Nilakanta Sharma passes it to Mandeep Singh inside the circle, but he was surrounded by Britain's defenders.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Play begins
India face off against Great Britain in Men's Hockey quarterfinals - Play begins
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Time for National Anthems
It is time for the National Anthems. India's National Anthem to be followed by Great Britain's.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:19 PM IST
India's starting line-up
Indian team for game against Great Britain: Sreejesh, Surender, Varun, Rohidas, Harmanpreet, Rupinder, Manpreet, Hardik, Sumit, Nilakanta, Vivek, Samsher, Simranjeet, Gurjant, Mandeep and Dilpreet
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:13 PM IST
India Team News
Lalit Upadhyay and Birendra Lakra are not among the sixteen players playing today for India.
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:09 PM IST
India vs Great Britain - Quarterfinals
The match is set to begin in 15 minutes. Who do you think will come face Belgium in the semifinals?
-
AUG 01, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Sindhu competes in Bronze medal match
PV Sindhu is facing off against He Bing Jiao in Bronze medal match - LIVE UPDATES
-
AUG 01, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Last time India played hockey semifinals
India last played Hockey semifinals in 1972 which they lost against Pakistan. India won gold medal in 1980 Moscow Olympics-- but in that year, there were only six teams participating with 9 of the original 12 teams participating pulling out due to protests against USSR. Hence, the semifinals stage did not happen that year, and it was a straight final between India and Spain after Round Robin stage.
-
AUG 01, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Belgium are through!
On the other end, Belgium have defeated Spain 3-1 in the Men's Quarterfinal to reach semifinals. The winner of India vs Great Britain will face Belgium in the semifinals.
-
AUG 01, 2021 04:34 PM IST
India vs Great Britain, Tokyo 2020 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Tokyo 2020 Olympics, India vs Great Britain Men's Hockey quarterfinal match. India are eyeing a place into the semifinals and face off against World Champions Belgium.
