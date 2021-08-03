Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo 2020: Brazil beat Mexico on penalties to reach final
Tokyo 2020: Brazil beat Mexico on penalties to reach final

Brazil went close to settling the match inside 90 minutes when Richarlison struck the post with a glancing header in the 82nd minute.
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Tokyo Olympics: Reinier of Brazil celebrates scoring the winning penalty during a penalty shootout with teammates(REUTERS)

Defending champions Brazil reached the final of the men's Olympic football competition on Tuesday, beating Mexico 4-1 on penalties after the game ended goalless after extra-time.

But when it came to the shootout, they had their keeper Santos to thank for a fine save to keep out Eduardo Aguirre's spot-kick and after Mexico's Johan Vasquez hit the post, Brazil just need to keep their cool. (Tokyo 2020 Full Coverage)

Reiner's right-footed shot into the bottom corner ensured victory for the team captained by 38-year-old former Barcelona full back Dani Alves.

Brazil will face the winners of Tuesday's other semi-final between Spain and Japan in Saitama.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
tokyo olympics
