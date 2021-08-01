Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo 2020: Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova take women's Olympic doubles gold

Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova edged a tight opening set before racing through the second to win 7-5, 6-1 on their fifth match point.
AUG 01, 2021
Tokyo 2020: Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova take women's Olympic doubles gold(REUTERS)

Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova added the Olympic women's doubles title to their French Open crown by beating Swiss singles champion Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic in Sunday's final.

The top seeds edged a tight opening set before racing through the second to win 7-5, 6-1 on their fifth match point. (Full Tokyo 2020 Coverage)

Krejcikova, who also won the Roland Garros singles trophy earlier this year, and Siniakova had needed deciding tie-breaks in their last three matches, but were dominant against Bencic and Golubic.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS DAY 9 BLOG

It is the Czech Republic's first Olympic gold medal in tennis. Slovak Miloslav Mecir took the singles title for Czechoslovakia on the sport's return to the Games in 1988.

Bencic had been looking to become only the fourth player to win singles and doubles golds at an Olympics, but had to settle for a silver after beating Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday in the singles final.

barbora krejcikova katerina siniakova tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics olympics
