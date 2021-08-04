Tokyo 2020: Indian women’s final hopes end, Britain for bronze clash

The India women’s hockey team bowed out of the race for an Olympic gold on Wednesday, but only after a spirited fight of the kind that has defined their Olympic campaign. Against four-time medallists Argentina, they started brightly before running out of time, but not out of steam, at the Oi hockey stadium.

The final few minutes were nerve-wracking, as India, in search of an equaliser, pushed world No. 2 Argentina deep into defence. At the hooter, the scoreline read 2-1.

“Vamos, vamos,” the Argentina contingent erupted after coming through the tense final moments. Coach Carlos Jose Retegui, who had been pacing up and down the sideline barking instructions, ran to the pitch to celebrate with his team.

The Indian players were dejected, but the shoulders didn’t drop. They face 2016 Rio champions Britain in the bronze play-off on Friday.

“We are disappointed because we were very close to the gold and silver medal,” said India captain Rani Rampal. “We put up a strong fight… the two chances they got, they converted. We also had opportunities, but today was not our day. Argentina deserved it because in the first two quarters, we could have done a few things better. In the third and the fourth quarters we played energetically, which we did not in the first two quarters. We still have a bronze medal match, we’ll reflect on the things we can improve.”

Another gritty fight

India took the lead in the second minute through a penalty corner conversion by Gurjit Kaur, who had scored with a drag-flick from a penalty corner to give India their gritty quarter-final win against Australia too. First attack of the day, first goal. But if India managed an upset against Australia, preserving their 1-0 lead for 38 minutes of frenetic defensive play, that was not to be against Argentina.

Argentine skipper Maria Noel Barrionuevo converted penalty corners in the 18th and 36th minutes to take her team to the final.

The Indian women’s hockey team, playing in their first Olympic semi final, overcame a nervous period after their bright opening and battled to create their own chances against the four-time Olympic medallists (Argentina last won a medal in London 2012, a silver).

A fighting India were twice denied by experienced goalkeeper Maria Belen Succi, who first saved Gurjit Kaur’s penalty corner and then kicked away Navneet Kaur’s deflection from close range. India sought a penalty corner referral for dangerous ball but it was not awarded. A furious Rampal asked for a long corner but that was also denied.

A late charge

For large parts of the match though, Argentina were in control of the midfield, mounting a series of attacks from the left flank. For India, the seasoned Deep Grace Ekka was once again a rock in defense, making several crucial clearances and interceptions.

But minutes into the second quarter, Augustina Albertarrio earned a penalty corner and Maria Noel scored. It began a period of Argentinine domination.

India failed to convert two penalty corners and Argentina kept up the pressure. Another goal looked imminent and it also came via Maria Noel.

It shook India out of their defensive mindset. They now put the largely untested Argentine defence under pressure. Chances did come, but the scoreline did not budge.

“We tried to take away our nerves, to deal with it,” said India coach Sjoerd Marijne. “This is the first time they are playing semi-finals in the Olympics. It can give you nerves. Injections a little bit to the left, not trapping the ball...if you have three PCs, this can’t happen. But that is about playing at the highest level. Today that was the difference”.

The Dutch coach also pointed to the fact that India had less recovery time between matches.

“These are not excuses, this is reality,” he said. “The main thing for us was keeping up the energy and I think that was really good.”

Marijne immediately got the team into a huddle after the loss and reminded the players that a bronze medal was still there to be won.