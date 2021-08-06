Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Kenya's Faith Kipyegon retains Olympic women's 1500m title
  • Kenya's Faith Kipyegon retained the Olympic women's 1500m title on Friday to put an end to Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan's bid for an unprecedented track treble.
AFP
AUG 06, 2021

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon retained the Olympic women's 1500m title on Friday to put an end to Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan's bid for an unprecedented track treble.

Kipyegon broke the 33-year-old Olympic record set by Romanian Paula Ivan at the Seoul Games as she clocked 3min 53.11sec. (Full Tokyo 2020 Coverage)

Britain's European champion Laura Muir produced a national record of 3:54.50 to claim silver, with Hassan taking bronze (3:55.86).

