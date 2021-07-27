Tokyo 2020 Live Day 4: Manu-Saurabh, Abhishek-Yashaswini in mixed-team shooting qualifiers; men's hockey to follow

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 4: India's mixed-team pistol shooters will start the proceedings on Day 4. India are fielding two pairs in the fray - Saurabh Chaudhary-Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma-Yashaswini Singh. India men's hockey team will also be in action, facing off against Spain in Men's Group A match. Paddler Sharath Kamal will face a stiff challenge in third round against China opponent. Mixed-team rifle shooters - Elavenil Valarivan-Divyaansh Singh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil-Deepak Kumar will also be in action.





Follow Live Updates of Tokyo Olympics, Day 4: