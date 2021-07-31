Tokyo 2020 Live Updates Day 8: Sindhu's match at 3:20 PM; Kamalpreet makes discus final; India win in women's hockey
- Tokyo Olympics live updates Day 8: PV Sindhu will take on Tai Tzu Ying in semifinals of the single's event, while Atanu Das would look to qualify for medal rounds. Amit Panghal and Seema Punia will begin their campaigns. Follow all the live scores and updates of Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 8: India women's hockey team South Africa 4-3 in their last pool A match to keep quarterfinals hope alive. Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant failed to qualify for finals in 50m Rifle 3 positions. Kamalpreet Kaur earned direct qualification to Women's Discus final event with a 64m throw. Seema Punia was knocked out. It was a disappointing start for India on Day 8 with boxer Amit Panghal getting knocked out after losing to Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez in the Men's Flyweight Round of 16 match. Archer Atanu Das also lost to Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in the pre-quarterfinal match and was knocked out. Seema Punia was also out of contention for the Women's Discus Throw Final. India shooters. PV Sindhu will face Tai Tzu-Ying in the women's singles semifinal. Boxer Pooja Rani will also be in action.
Follow all the live updates of Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 12:30 PM
Tennis update
Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta takes the first set 6-4 against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the Bronze Medal match.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 12:27 PM
What's next for India on Day 8?
3:20 PM: Badminton Women's Singles Semi-final - PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying
3:36 PM: Boxing Women's Middleweight (72-75kg) Quarterfinal - Pooja Rani vs Qian Li in
3:40 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualification in Group B - Murali Sreeshankar
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 12:05 PM
Golf Update- Last-minute entry for an Indian
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar, who has qualified for the Olympics following a last-minute withdrawal, left for Tokyo on Saturday, hoping to make the opportunity count.
India's golf challenge at the ongoing Olympics got a boost with Diksha being given a late entry into the women's golf competition beginning August 4.
"Representing my Country in Asian Games and Olympics is a dream for me. I want to win a medal for my Country, will keep working on that," Diksha told PTI before departing for the Japanese capital.
Diksha, who was among the reserves when the list was finalised earlier in the month, was conveyed the news by the International Golf Federation through the Indian Golf Union (IGU).
Before the news came in, Diksha was entered and scheduled to play the ISPS Handa Invitational in Ireland.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 12:04 PM
Sailing update
In the Men's Skiff 49er standard, India's KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finish in the 16th position in Race 10.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 11:51 AM
Tennis Update- Bronze medal match
In the men's singles category, the bronze medal match is underway between Novak Djokovic and Pablo Carreno Busta.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 11:48 AM
Shooting update
Medals have been won in the mixed trap team event
Gold for Spain, silver for San Marino – their second ever medal at the Olympic Games – and bronze for United State
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 11:29 AM
Sailing update
In the Men's Skiff 49er standard, India's KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar are currently taking part in Race 10. A total of 12 Races will take place followed by the medal race.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 11:23 AM
Golf update
In Round 2 of the Men's Individual Stroke Play, India's Anirban Lahiri finished T28, while compatriot Udayan Mane secured a tied 54th finish with Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 11:19 AM
Shooting update
It's official! Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant fail to qualify for Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions final
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 11:14 AM
Shooting update
Anjum Moudgil Standing score: 94 + 96 + 95 + 97 = 382
Total score: 390 + 395 + 382 = 1167
Tejaswini Sawant Standing score: 94 + 93 + 95 + 94 = 394
Total score: 384 + 394 + 394 = 1154
Both Indian shooters are out of contention to make it to the finals of the women's 50m 3-positions event.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:32 AM
India 4-3 South Africa
FULL TIME! India have beaten South Africa 4-3 in women's hockey pool A match. India stay in contention for a quarterfinal berth. Their fate depends on the pool A match between Ireland and Great Britain later in the day. If Ireland win they go through, any other result and India will qualify for the quarterfinals.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:30 AM
India 4-3 South Africa
The referral is successful for India. The penalty corner for South Africa is reversed into a free hit for India. Only 2 minutes to go now.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:27 AM
India 4-3 South Africa
Mbande with another save. She has had an outstadning match under the post for South Africa. Sharmila once again had a free run inside the D but she hit the wall of Mbande.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:24 AM
India 4-3 South Africa
South Africa on the attack. They are keeping the ball possession and building on the attack. India need to be careful, they have already allowed South Africa to come back three times in this match.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:18 AM
India 4-3 South Africa
GOAL! Referral results in another penalty corner for India, there was a foot touch inside the D. And it's a hat-trick for Vandana Katariya. She once again gets the deflection on time. The variation in taking the PCs are working well for India. Now there is still 11 minutes to go in this match. India need to hold on to their lead.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:11 AM
India 3-3 South Africa
Back-to-back penalty corners for South Africa. India need to stay strong, they can't conceded a goal here. And the danger is averted.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:05 AM
India 3-3 South Africa
That's the end of the third quarter. It's India 3-3 South Africa.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:04 AM
India 3-3 South Africa
Mbande with the save, India had two players in the D but the South Africa keeper Mbande stops the attempted pass from India captain Rani Rampal.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:01 AM
Shooting update
Anjum Moudgil Prone score: 98 + 100 + 98 + 99 = 395 - Currently in 10th position with total score of 785.
Tejaswini Sawant Prone score: 99 + 98 + 99 + 98 = 394 - Currently in 29th position with total score of 778.
Standing position to go.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:59 AM
India 3-3 South Africa
GOAL! Marais Marizen scores for South Africa. Just as we were talking about the danger that India have because of their weak defence, South Africa have taken the advantage of India being a player down and managed to score the equalizer for the third time with six minutes to go for the third quarter.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:57 AM
India 3-2 South Africa
India are loose in defence. Whenever South Africa attack they seem to find ample of spaces penetrate. India are a player down and they need to make sure they don't let South Africa score the equalizer for the third time.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:51 AM
India 3-2 South Africa
GOAL! Neha scores for India in the 3rd quarter. It was captain Rani Rampal with a variation, Neha was brilliant with the deflection to get the third goal for India. It was Neha, who earned the penalty corner for India in the first instance.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:35 AM
India 2-2 South Africa
GOAL! South Africa earned a penalty corner with 22 seconds to go for halftime hooter and the variation in the injection does wonders for them. Captain Erin Hunter with the goal. That's halftime and it's 2-2.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:23 AM
Shooting update
Anjum Moudgil Kneeling score: 99 + 98 + 96 + 97 = 390 - Currently in 14th position
Tejaswini Sawant Kneeling score: 97 + 92 + 98 + 97 = 384 - Currently in 33rd position
Standing and Prone positions to go.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:21 AM
India 2-1 South Africa
GOAL! Fourth time lucky for India. They finally convert a penalty corner. And it's that woman Vandana Katariya again, her second of the day. India once again take the lead in the second quarter.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:12 AM
India 1-1 South Africa
India fail to convert their third penalty corner an that's the end of the first quarter. India 1-1 South Africa
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:10 AM
India 1-1 South Africa
GOAL! South Africa get the equalizer at the fag end of the first quarter. There was an umpire referral but the goal stands. Glasby gets South Africa right back in the contest.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 08:59 AM
India 1-0 South Africa
GOAL! India have scored within 5 minutes of the match. It's Vandana Katariya with the final touch. This has been by far the best start by the Indian women's hockey team in this Olympics. Can they keep the momentum going?
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 08:52 AM
India 0-0 South Africa
Another penalty corner, India's second in just 62 seconds of the match, and another failed attempt. Converting penalty corners into goals have been one of India's major concerns. They had 14 of them in the previous match against Ireland but scored none. Meanwhile, we have another referral for a penalty corner from India's side.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 08:49 AM
India 0-0 South Africa
Gurjeet fails to convert. It was a good save by the South African keeper. Good work by Rani Rampal earned India a penalty corner in the very first minute of the match.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 08:45 AM
Shooting update
India's Anjum Moudgil is currently in 8th spot with a score of 147 after two series of kneeling in the qualification round of 50m Rifle 3 positions. Tejaswini Sawant is 26th with a score of 115.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 08:41 AM
Women's Hockey: India vs South Africa
It's a must-win game for the Indian women's hockey team. They need full points against South Africa if they want to keep their hopes alive for a quarterfinal berth. We are all set to for live action.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 08:21 AM
Kamalpreet Kaur in the finals!
Kamalpreet Kaur through to discus finals with a huge throw of 64. But remember, the top throwers don't give their all in qualification, they try and do just enough to get through to the final, but this is the best Valerie Allman, at the top of the list has thrown this year.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 08:10 AM
Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for final!
India’s Kamalpreet Kaur secures automatic qualification with a distance of 64m in her third attempt in Women's Discus Throw event. She is in the second spot overall. Kamalpreet touches the 64 mark! And is set for the final. This has been an incredible performance from the Indian in the qualifiers, and should do her confidence a world of good in the final. The first real bright spark for India after a gloomy morning
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 08:06 AM
Biles withdraws from vault and uneven bars
"After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam," USA Gymnastics said in a tweet.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:56 AM
Kamalpreet Kaur: 2nd attempt
India’s Kamalpreet Kaur’s second attempt is an outstanding one. She jumps to 2nd spot with a distance of 63.97 in Women's Discus Throw Qualification Group B. Kamalpreet with a great throw of 63.97m, which misses the direct qualification mark of 64m by a whisker. But it surges her in the rankings for the final.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:55 AM
Boxing look back
It's almost inexplicable how Panghal looked like he ran out of energy after the first round. By the third round he could hardly move his arms. This is one of the most well conditioned athletes that you can imagine. He left the Kokugikan Arena in a huff, did not want to speak to journalists
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:45 AM
Women's Discuss Throw: Kamalpreet Kaur
India’s Kamalpreet Kaur’s first attempt is a good one. She rises to 5th spot with a distance of 60.29 in Women's Discus Throw Qualification Group B.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:39 AM
Amit Panghal Boxing: Round 3
Martinez has started well again, and he is not allowing Amit to get away with his left hands. Panghal is backing away, but nothing is coming from him. He is happy to stay away. Amit remaining on back foot, and is caught again with right hook. Marttinez hits right-left combination punches, but nothing is coming back from him. Absolutely nothing behind it. Amit slips away. A left hook from Amit but is that enough? Amit is having a torrid time.
Tokyo 2020: Boxer Amit Panghal knocked out, loses to Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez in Men's Flyweight Round of 16 match
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:37 AM
Archery result:
Atanu Das, with his heart rate touching 160bpm, shoots a loose 8 in the opening arrow of the fifth set. Japan's Takaharu Furukawa also ended with an 8, but does just about enough to eke out the set, and the match to enter the quarterfinals.
But overall, a fine show by Das after a poor ranking round (which cost him a spot in the mixed team). Took down the 2012 London Games gold medallist. Couldn't follow it up against the 2012 London Games silver medallist. This also ends India's archery campaign in Tokyo. It tested our heart rates too, isn't it?
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:35 AM
Amit Panghal Boxing: Round 2
Amit Panghal being at his defensive best as Martinez looks to build pressure. Martinez has upped the level more and he is getting in first, and he is forcing Panghal back now. This is making Panghal uncomfortable and he is getting chipped away. Relentless pressure from Martinez. He is just not stopping here, and this is becoming a closer contest than it was looking in the first round. Panghal is feeling it, he was happy to step away. A right hook on Panghal.
Martinez wins Round 2 4:1.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:33 AM
Archery result
India: 9 + 8 + 9 = 26
Japan: 9 + 10 + 8 = 27
The 5th set goes to Japan. Indian archer Atanu Das knocked out after losing to Japan’s Takaharu Furukawa in 1/8 Eliminations of Men’s Individual event.
Atanu is out and Furukawa is through to the quarter finals. That one 8, and India's archery campaign ends without a medal in Tokyo 2020. Heartbreak for Atanu.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:31 AM
Archery: Fourth Set
India: 9 + 10 + 9 = 28
Japan: 9 + 10 + 9 = 28
It’s a tie again in the 4th set. 1 point each for India’s Atanu Das and Japan’s Takaharu Furukawa. It’s India 4-4 Japan. Last shot, Atanu hits a 9 and so does Furukawa and they continue neck and neck, 4 set points each. Is this going to be another crazy thriller like Atanu's last match? Another breathless shoot off?
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:31 AM
Amit Panghal Boxing: Round 1
The fight begins -- Round 1. As expected Amit Panghal keeping distance at the start. Goes with a left hook. And then goes with a left-right combination. A Quick, fast-paced bout, Panghal hammers a right hand, real quick with it. Panghal looking to apply pressure, but Panghal defending well. Panghal has given Martinez plenty to think about. Panghal keeps damaging Martinez with left hooks on his face. Very effective. Martinez builds pressure. But he is getting picked off with scoring punches.
Amit Panghal wins first round 4:1 decision.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:28 AM
Archery: Third Set
India: 10 + 10 + 8 = 28
Japan: 8 + 10 + 9 = 27
Atanu Das takes the third set to make a strong comeback. It’s India 3-3 Japan. Like against the Korean, Atanu Das comes roaring back into the contest after playing catch up. All level now against Takaharu Furukawa
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:26 AM
Boxing: Amit Panghal in action
Boxer Amit Panghal faces off against Colombia's Colombia's Yuberjen Herney Rivas Martinez.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:25 AM
Archery: Second Set
India: 10 + 9 + 9 = 28
Japan: 9 + 9 + 10 = 27
Set 2 and Das gets a 10, superb, he's got it going. It’s a tie in the second set. 1 point each for India’s Atanu Das and Japan’s Takaharu Furukawa. It’s 3-1 in Japan’s favour .
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:24 AM
Archery: First set:
India: 9 + 8 + 8 = 25
Japan: 9+ 9 + 9 + 27
India’s Atanu Das loses the first set and is now 0-2 down against Japan’s Takaharu Furukawa
And it's underway Atanu with a 9 for his first shot and then gets two 8s. Furukawa gets three 9s, possible 10 on his second to take the opening set. Atanu's grouping looks just a little off because all his arrows went to the same spot.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:22 AM
Archery begins
Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa, 1/8 Eliminations Round to begin any minute now. Furukawa is the 2012 London silver medallist. Yesterday PV Sindhu took Japan's Yamaguchi down. Will Atanu engineer another upset, take down another home athlete?
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:22 AM
Archery up next
India’s hopes in archery rest on Atanu Das who is now taking on Japan’s Takaharu Furukawa for a spot in the quarterfinals in the Men’s Individual event. The Indian archer needs to perform out of his skin to overhaul the veteran Japanese opponent. We are all set for the start
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 06:56 AM
UP NEXT:
Archer Atanu Das faces off against Japan's Takaharu FURUKAWAFurukawa in Men's Individual pre-quarterfinals
Boxer Amit Panghal faces off against Colombia's Colombia's Yuberjen Herney Rivas Martinez.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 06:51 AM
Seema Punia results:
Seema Punia finishes in 6th position in her Qualification Round. We have to wait to see if she will be able to qualify or not.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 06:34 AM
Seema Punia: Attempt 3
Seema Punia's third attempt landed at the 58.94 mark. Her best in three attempts remains 60.57.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 06:18 AM
Seema Punia: Attempt 2
Seema Punia's 2nd attempt goes 60.57 mark.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 06:02 AM
Seema Punia: Attempt 1
Seema Punia goes way off the mark --- the red flag is raised. First attempt for Seema Punia is crossed.
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 05:51 AM
Athletics: Seema Punia - NEXT
Seema Punia will compete in Women's Discus Throw Qualification A. Coming next
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 05:39 AM
First event of day: Golf
Anirban Lahiri is competing in Golf Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2
-
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 05:18 AM
Day 8 Schedule
4:15 AM: Golf Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2 -Anirban Lahiri
6:00 AM: Golf Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 2 -Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane
6:00 AM: Athletics Women's Discus Throw Qualification in Group A - Seema Punia
7:18 AM: Archery Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Atanu Das
7:25 AM: Athletics Women's Discus Throw Qualification in Group B - Kamalpreet Kaur
7:30 AM: Boxing Men's Flyweight (48-52kg) - Amit Panghal vs Yuberjen Herney Martinez Rivas
8:30 AM: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Qualification - Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil
8:35 AM: Sailing 49er Men's Race 10, 11, 12 - Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar
8:45 AM: Hockey Women's Pool A - India vs South Africa
12:30 PM: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women's Final (Subject to qualification)
3:20 PM: Badminton Women's Singles Semi-final - PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying
3:36 PM: Boxing Women's Middleweight (72-75kg) Quarterfinal - Pooja Rani vs Qian Li in
3:40 PM: Men's Long Jump Qualification in Group B - Murali Sreeshankar
-
Fri, 30 Jul 2021 05:26 PM
Tokyo Olympics Day 8 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics. How good was Day 7? A day of celebration for numerous reasons as boxer Lovlina Bogorhain qualified for the semifinals to assure India a medal and PV Sindhu also advanced to the semifinals, where today, she will meet her old rival in Tai Tzu-ying. Indian men's hockey team finished Pool A in second place. On Day 8, we see boxer Amit Panghal and Discuss throwers Kamalpreet Kaur and Seema Punia, and Long Jumper M. Sreeshankar begin their campaigns. Archer Atanu Das would look to qualify for the medal rounds. Talking about medals, India's residual hopes of redemption in shooting now lie with Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil; who will take part in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event. Pooja Rani, too, would look to move closer to a medal finish. A lot to play/throw/fight/aim/score for on Day 9. The only question is: Are you ready?