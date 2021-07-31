Tokyo 2020 Live Updates Day 8: Sindhu's match at 3:20 PM; Kamalpreet makes discus final; India win in women's hockey

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 8: India women's hockey team South Africa 4-3 in their last pool A match to keep quarterfinals hope alive. Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant failed to qualify for finals in 50m Rifle 3 positions. Kamalpreet Kaur earned direct qualification to Women's Discus final event with a 64m throw. Seema Punia was knocked out. It was a disappointing start for India on Day 8 with boxer Amit Panghal getting knocked out after losing to Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez in the Men's Flyweight Round of 16 match. Archer Atanu Das also lost to Japan's Takaharu Furukawa in the pre-quarterfinal match and was knocked out. Seema Punia was also out of contention for the Women's Discus Throw Final. India shooters. PV Sindhu will face Tai Tzu-Ying in the women's singles semifinal. Boxer Pooja Rani will also be in action.





Follow all the live updates of Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics.