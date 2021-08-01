Tokyo 2020 Live Updates Day 9: Boxer Satish knocked out in quarterfinals to World No.1; Sindhu has bronze medal match
- Tokyo 2020 Live Updates Day 9: The eighth day turned out to be largely disappointing but Day 9 could be a happier one as PV Sindhu could end up with a bronze. Moreover, India will take on Great Britain in the men's hockey quarterfinal. Follow live scores and updates from Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics Highlights Day 9: India's day began on a disappointing note as boxer was knocked out in the quarterfinals. Up against world No.1 Bakhodir Jalolov, he lost 0-5 in the men's 91kg category. Later today, PV Sindhu, the sixth seed, will be in action against eighth seed He Bingjiao of China in the bronze medal match. Elsewhere, the men's hockey team would look to move closer to the final when they meet Great Britain in the quarterfinals. Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will also be in action in the final round against a strong field.
Follow all the live score and updates of Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 11:17 AM
Golf Update
In Round 4 of the Men's Individual Stroke Play, Lahiri is currently Tied 43rd, while Mane is 56th. Lahiri has slipped a lot of places. With very last round to go, the Indians are virtually out of contention
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 10:05 AM
What's next for India on Day 9
TWO BIG MATCHES COMING UP:
1) At 5 pm- PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao in the badminton women's singles bronze medal match
2) At 5:30 pm- India vs Great Britain in the men's hockey quarterfinals
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 09:59 AM
A spirited effort
Well, Satish Kumar was never going to have it easy but credit where due, he fought his absolute best. Left everything in that ring. Jalolov commanded the bout from the start and set the pace. He was happy to get a feel first up, using the ring, dropping his gloves and defend. Then, after the 1-minute mark, he would then charge in at Satish with his massive left-hand, create openings with his jabs and then counter-attack with his backhand.
Satish managed to land multiples punches and body blows but Jalolov's consistency proved to be difference
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 09:49 AM
Round 3: Satish Kumar loses the bout 0-5
Satish has to pull off a knockout or else he stand little to no chance in this one.
BOOM! A massive left-hand jab from Jalolov. High-class defensive boxing from the Uzbekistani. Just not letting Kumar do anything or execute any of his plans. He is commanding the bout from the very first second.
A hit to the back of Jalolov's head from Satish.
Jalolov happy to drop his gloves and use the ring and then lands a massive right hand on Satish's face.
Satish has more damage on the right eye and the bout stops for a few seconds.
The bout resumes with 14 seconds to go and that's that!
We await official confirmation.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 09:45 AM
Round 2: Satish loses R2 0-5
Right, then! Here we go! Satish needs a big round.
Jalolov, once again, is happy to defend before bringing in in the big backhand.
A big right-hand jab and Satish has no answers. Satish responds with a left-hand punch of his own.
Satish lands another jab before Jalolov responds with a body blow.
Jalolov pushed to the ropes and the referee intervenes. 1 minute to go!
Satish looks to land a left-hand jab but the Uzbek evades very cleverly.
Not looking very good for Satish. To be fair, he is fighting his very best it's just not enough against the world no.1.
He wins this round 5-0
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 09:44 AM
Round 1: Satish loses R1 0-5
Satish Kumar up against a heavy-handed southpaw Bakhodir.
He pushes the Uzbek to the ropes, pulled back by the referees.
Satish, as so often he likes to do, getting the feel early on, using the ring well before pouncing at his opponent.
Lands a great jab and Jalolov responds with a massive left-hand.
A body blow by Satish and then a big right hand. Jalolov, who has been clever, finish the round guarding himself.
Jalolov takes R1 5-0
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 09:40 AM
Satish Kumar in the ring
Out comes the Indian boxer. He has a massive task. Can he get the job done?
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 09:39 AM
Equestrian update
Indian equestrian Fouaad Mirza picked up 11.20 penalty points and was placed 22nd after the cross-country round at the Olympics on Sunday. Mirza picked up 11.20 time penalties after a clear cross country round in the challenging Sea Forest Cross Country Course in the eventing competition, which took his total to 39.20
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 09:24 AM
Golf update
In Round 4 of the Men's Individual Stroke Play, Lahiri is currently Tied 44th, while Mane is 56th. Lahiri has slipped a lot of places.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 09:15 AM
Up Next
Right, then! Up next, we have India's Satish Kumar in action against Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the quarterfinals.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 08:58 AM
Mirza drops to 22
Fouaad Mirza has now dropped to the 22nd position and has a score of 39.20 penalty points in Equestrian- Cross Country.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 08:41 AM
Hockey: Germany beat Argentina
German men's hockey team have reached the semi-final in Tokyo after knocking out defending Olympic champion Argentina in the quarterfinals at Oi Hockey Stadium on Sunday.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 08:13 AM
Dressel continues gold rush
American swimmer Caeleb Dressel won his fourth gold medal on Sunday as he won the 50-meter freestyle event.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 08:01 AM
Golf update
Anirban Lahiri has now dropped to the 42nd position.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 07:59 AM
Report: Satish cleared to fight
As per a report, Boxer Satish Kumar has been cleared to fight world no.1 Bakhodir Jalolov in the men's super heavyweight (+91kg) category despite receiving 7 stiches.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 07:35 AM
Mirza drops to 19th
Fouaad Mirza has completed his Cross Country race and has now dropped to the 19th position with 39.20 penalty points.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 06:48 AM
Tennis: Bencic wins gold in women's singles
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 to win gold in women singles at the Tokyo Games.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 06:29 AM
Equestrian update
India's Fouaad Mirza is now in 16th place in Men's Individual- Cross Country Equestrian.
Sun, 01 Aug 2021 06:26 AM
Golf update
India's Anirban Lahiri is tied 30th after carding a 68 in Round 3 of Men's Individual Golf. He has a total score of 207 and still has to play in Round 4. Meanwhile, Udayan Mene is 57th with a score of 215.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 07:34 PM
Tokyo Olympics Day 9- LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics. Sunday could become a 'Super Sunday' as shuttler PV Sindhu could win India's second medal of the 32nd Games when she plays He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match. Moreover, the Indian men's hockey team has a shot at moving one step closer to the final but for that to happen, they must overcome Great Britain's challenge in the quarterfinal. It will be interesting to see whether Boxer Satish Kumar, who is being speculated to miss his quarterfinal bout due to injury, turns up for the fight. Again, it's all speculations till now. Elsewhere, Indian golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will also be in action in the final round against a strong field.