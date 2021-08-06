Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo 2020: Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas wins Olympic women's 400m gold

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas successfully defended her Olympic 400m crown on Friday, completing a double for the Caribbean nation following compatriot Steven Gardiner's victory in the men's race
AFP
AUG 06, 2021
Tokyo 2020: Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas wins Olympic women's 400m gold(AP)

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas successfully defended her Olympic 400m crown on Friday, completing a double for the Caribbean nation following compatriot Steven Gardiner's victory in the men's race.

The 27-year-old from Nassau surged to the line in 48.36sec, with Maileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic taking silver and Allyson Felix of the United States claiming bronze. (Full Tokyo 2020 Coverage)

Felix's bronze medal makes her the most decorated female athlete in track and field history with 10 medals won across five Olympic campaigns.

TOKYO OLYMPICS DAY 14 BLOG

The 35-year-old American star, competing in her last Olympics in Tokyo, held off a fierce challenge from Jamaica's Stephenie Ann McPherson to take bronze in 49.46sec.

McPherson collapsed to the ground and began screaming loudly following the defeat, before being helped off the track in a wheelchair.

Miller-Uibo had beaten Felix to gold with a headlong dive for the line in a dramatic final at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

But her margin of victory was more emphatic in the Japanese capital as she ran a perfect tactical race, taking the lead off the final bend and charging home several metres clear of the field.

Miller-Uibo's win came 24 hours after the Bahamas' Gardiner had won the men's 400m gold on Thursday.

