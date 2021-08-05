Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo 2020: Spain's Gines Lopez wins first Olympic gold medal in climbing
olympics

Tokyo 2020: Spain's Gines Lopez wins first Olympic gold medal in climbing

The 18-year-old beat American Nathaniel Coleman into second place, with Austrian Jakob Schubert taking the bronze at Aomi Urban Sports Park.
Reuters | , Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Alberto Gines Lopez of Team Spain poses with the gold medal. (Getty Images)

Spain's Alberto Gines Lopez held off his rivals to become the first Olympic sport climbing champion on Thursday, winning the men's combined event in Tokyo. The 18-year-old beat American Nathaniel Coleman into second place, with Austrian Jakob Schubert taking the bronze at Aomi Urban Sports Park.

Gines Lopez finished with 28 points, edging out Coleman after completing more holds than his title rival in the closing lead event. Schubert snatched third place from Japanese hope Tomoa Narasaki by reaching the top of the wall in the lead event, finishing with one point fewer than Narasaki, who ended up fourth overall.

Gines Lopez took control by winning the speed competition and sealed gold despite finishing last of the seven finalists in the bouldering, with a fourth-place effort in the lead enough for gold. It was an impressive performance from Gines Lopez, who is usually a bouldering and lead specialist and had only qualified in sixth position.

The final field was cut to seven climbers when Frenchman Bassa Mawem pulled out injured after suffering an injury during qualifying. The women's combined final takes place on Friday. There will be four gold medals, rather than two, on offer at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the speed event becoming a separate discipline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Peer back in time to ‘some of the earliest moments in our universe’. Here’s how

How a domestic worker’s son kept his promise and became an engineer at Ford

Tweet on Upanishads engraved on wall of Warsaw University library wows people

Stranger jumps on subway tracks to help man in wheelchair who fell. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP