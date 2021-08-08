Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Bajrang Punia to be India's flag-bearer
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony Live: Bajrang Punia, who finished with a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in men's freestyle 65kg wrestling event, will be the flag-bearer for India at the closing ceremony in Tokyo. The largest Indian contingent will bid the Games a special goodbye, after finishing their campaign with the best medal tally in history. Follow live updates of Tokyo 2020 Olympics closing ceremony.
Sun, 08 Aug 2021 03:53 PM
Them of the Closing ceremony
Each closing ceremony has its own theme set. This year, the International Olympic Commmittee (IOC) has chosen “Worlds we share"
Sun, 08 Aug 2021 03:46 PM
Indian contingent at the closing ceremony
There will be no limit on the number of Indian athletes attending the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday but count of the officials has been capped at 10.
In contrast to the ethnic outfit that athletes wore during the opening ceremony, they will be seen in comfortable track suits.
A majority of the hockey and wrestling contingent is expected to attend the ceremony that begins 4.30 PM IST.
Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who claimed a bronze on Saturday, will be India's flag bearer as announced earlier.
As per protocols followed by Indian Olympic Association, the medal winners including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be duly made flag bearers in the future multi sporting events including Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year
Sun, 08 Aug 2021 03:43 PM
Neeraj Chopra, you're not the only one
Sun, 08 Aug 2021 03:37 PM
India's best ever Olympics
Just to take you through a quick recap of India's most successful Olympics, it fills my heart with joy to reiterate that India notched up its best-ever medal haul. 7 medals, bettering the London 2021 haul of six medals.
We are lucky to have witnessed history unfold before our eyes
Sun, 08 Aug 2021 03:34 PM
The final countdown
As they say, ladies and gentlemen, all good things must come to an end. Tokyo 2020 Olympics are coming to an end as well. After 17 gripping days laced with action, joy, tears, highs, and lows, it is time to bid goodbye to one-of-a-kind Olympics.
Sun, 08 Aug 2021 12:25 PM
Tokyo 2020 Olympics closing ceremony - LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Tokyo 2020 Olympics closing ceremony. A truly special time in our lives - the Tokyo Olympics comes to an end. And this will be a special way to bid the Games a goodbye.