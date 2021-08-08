Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Bajrang Punia to be India's flag-bearer
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Bajrang Punia to be India's flag-bearer

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony Live: Men's freestyle 65kg bronze medallist Bajrang Punia will be India's flag-bearer as a memorable edition of the Summer Games will come to an end. Follow live updates and action from the Tokyo 2020 Closing Ceremony.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 03:58 PM IST

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony Live: Bajrang Punia, who finished with a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in men's freestyle 65kg wrestling event, will be the flag-bearer for India at the closing ceremony in Tokyo. The largest Indian contingent will bid the Games a special goodbye, after finishing their campaign with the best medal tally in history. Follow live updates of Tokyo 2020 Olympics closing ceremony.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 08, 2021 03:53 PM IST

    Them of the Closing ceremony

    Each closing ceremony has its own theme set. This year, the International Olympic Commmittee (IOC) has chosen “Worlds we share"

  • AUG 08, 2021 03:46 PM IST

    Indian contingent at the closing ceremony

    There will be no limit on the number of Indian athletes attending the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday but count of the officials has been capped at 10.

    In contrast to the ethnic outfit that athletes wore during the opening ceremony, they will be seen in comfortable track suits.

    A majority of the hockey and wrestling contingent is expected to attend the ceremony that begins 4.30 PM IST.

    Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who claimed a bronze on Saturday, will be India's flag bearer as announced earlier.

    As per protocols followed by Indian Olympic Association, the medal winners including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will be duly made flag bearers in the future multi sporting events including Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year

  • AUG 08, 2021 03:43 PM IST

    Neeraj Chopra, you're not the only one

  • AUG 08, 2021 03:37 PM IST

    India's best ever Olympics

    Just to take you through a quick recap of India's most successful Olympics, it fills my heart with joy to reiterate that India notched up its best-ever medal haul. 7 medals, bettering the London 2021 haul of six medals.

    We are lucky to have witnessed history unfold before our eyes

  • AUG 08, 2021 03:34 PM IST

    The final countdown

    As they say, ladies and gentlemen, all good things must come to an end. Tokyo 2020 Olympics are coming to an end as well. After 17 gripping days laced with action, joy, tears, highs, and lows, it is time to bid goodbye to one-of-a-kind Olympics.

  • AUG 08, 2021 12:25 PM IST

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics closing ceremony - LIVE

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Tokyo 2020 Olympics closing ceremony. A truly special time in our lives - the Tokyo Olympics comes to an end. And this will be a special way to bid the Games a goodbye.

