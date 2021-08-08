Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Bajrang Punia to be India's flag-bearer

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Closing Ceremony Live: Bajrang Punia, who finished with a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in men's freestyle 65kg wrestling event, will be the flag-bearer for India at the closing ceremony in Tokyo. The largest Indian contingent will bid the Games a special goodbye, after finishing their campaign with the best medal tally in history. Follow live updates of Tokyo 2020 Olympics closing ceremony.

