Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Day 15: Golfer Aditi Ashok in action; Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia to follow later

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Updates Day 15: History can be made by not one but two Indian athletes on Day 15 of Tokyo 2020 as golfer Aditi Ashok and javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra have a chance to bag a gold medal. While Chopra will be competing in the final, Ashok, who is currently second in the standings, has an opportunity to overtake the leader and go for the ultimate prize. Elsewhere, India's wrestling ace Bajrang Punia would look to end his campaign on a high by winning his bronze medal match.





Follow live score and updates from Day 15 of Tokyo Olympics.